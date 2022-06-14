Resident Evil 4 Remake, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak and more

When you have Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak about to hit the shelves and hype for next year’s bombshells on the caliber of Resident Evil 4 remake or Street Fighter 6, you have plenty of reasons to hold your own digital event. With or without E3. And despite the fact that the 35 minutes of the Capcom Showcase 2022 make their presentation one of the shortest, they have been more than enough to show that those from Osaka are going for it all.

Because the company Blue Bomber has many fronts open simultaneously and this month drops the following torpedoes: its new selection of fighting games and the highly anticipated Monster Hunter Rise expansion. The great absentee? Although the Ryu and Chun-Li thing was seen and not seen, we miss a preview of the new series of resident Evil which Netflix will release. That said, not everything is already known sagas: Exoprimal had a new opportunity to shine and strengthen its crazy proposal of robot attacks against dinosaurs.

The result: The Capcom Showcase 2022 it became a great showcase of what Capcom has in hand. And, following our tradition, in Extra Life We have gathered everything shown and announced in one place so that you have it at hand. The trailers, the dates and each of the news.

Without further delay, here you have all the videos and announcements of the Capcom Showcase 2022:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset

Capcom’s big release for June is an expansion, but what an expansion! And nothing like a new trailer loaded with gameplay and the announcement of a multiplayer demo to heat up the atmosphere between slashes, big explosions and ramming.

The epic hunting saga adds with Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset a new chapter to its ever more exciting story now featuring a huge new area known as the Jungle and conveniently sprinkling it with new and familiar large wyverns like Thorns, Gore Magala and new sub-species. And beware, the first batch of extra content for this stage will arrive in August, with a roadmap that runs until 2023.

Quote: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunset will be available on June 30 on Nintendo Switch and PC and on June 14 you can play the demo set in the new location and use the new skills.

Capcom Fighting Collection and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium

Nostalgic for Capcom’s arcade days? Two appointments are coming that will make us take out the Fightstick again or consider getting a new one.

Capcom Fighting Collection will bring together 10 classics of the company’s fight, including the saga dark stalkers and oddities like Red Earth. And the best thing is that they will all offer Rollback Netcode so that online games are flawless. On June 24 it arrives on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium repeat the formula of the original by bringing together 32 classic machines. The opening of Capcom’s new arcade with its classics and rarities will take place on July 22 on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

exoprimal

There was a time when the rogue Capcom wasn’t afraid to combine crazy and wacky ideas in favor of pure and simple fun. exoprimal takes that baton in the and in the process adds a new essential factor in reimagining the fight against dinosaurs on a large scale: the spectacle. Something that is clear in the new trailer with gameplay shown.

exoprimal is a team survival game. armed with some exosuits spectacular, we must knock down or try to contain all kinds of prehistoric creatures. Ahead, a multitude of offensive, defensive and competitive variants in which the objectives will depend on our own progress.





One more thing: Capcom has announced that there will be an online test that is already possible to sign up for. An appetizer ahead of the launch, scheduled for 2023.

Dragon’s Dogma

Capcom did not forget the 10th anniversary of Dragon’s Dogma, an ambitious role-playing franchise that goes beyond video games and includes novels, animated series and all kinds of productions. More than an announcement, we were summoned to June 16 to learn about a special celebration of the game. We will be there to see what surprises they have for us.

Resident Evil Village receives loads of content

As promised last year, and as implied by the game’s ending, the nightmare of Resident Evil Village it will continue with a batch of new DLCs, starting with the new Shadows of Rose story arc starring Rose herself, Ethan’s daughter, many years after the incidents at the villa. And beware, it will be played entirely in the third person.

In fact, taking advantage of the occasion, in the same DLC the Resident Evil Village will receive a third-person mode and, in addition, will add more content to the mercenaries via Additional Orders. Don’t have the game yet? No problem: all of the above will be included in the newly announced Gold Edition that will be available next October 28.

A date on which, by the way, the servers of Resident Evil Re:Verse

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Announced as the highlight of the June 2022 State of Play, Capcom will give the acclaimed fourth numbered installment in its saga of survival horrors the same treatment as the previous ones, which includes a completely updated visual section, gameplay improvements and a greater turn towards terror in terms of content. Something that is evident in the first gameplay of the game and in the first images.









The last few minutes of the Capcom Showcase were dedicated entirely to Resident Evil, and we couldn’t stay without seeing Resident Evil 4 Remake in motion, as well as the way in which the creation of a more terrifying version has been approached, redesigning the Livestock and the game’s setting. For its part, the remake of resident Evil the will come March 24, 2023 to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard and the next-gen remakes

Capcom promised a next-gen overhaul for the RE: Engine remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 as well as Resident Evil 7, and today we can enjoy them on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. Of course, if we already had them in our library we will not have to pay a penny: the PS4 and Xbox One versions will be updated for free and a patch with the improvements on PC will arrive very soon.