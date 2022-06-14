Researchers are closer to cracking an elusive vaccine for the common respiratory virus

Pharmaceutical GSK’s latest trial is the first to show significant efficacy for RSV in adults over 60 years of age.

Respiratory syncytial virus is the most common microbe that causes infections in the lungs and airways. Photo: Shutterstock.

GSK aims to bring its vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to regulators for review later this year, after interim data showed that the vaccine was effective in a closely watched late-stage study involving older adults.

RSV is one of the leading causes of pneumonia in kids young and old, but the complex molecular structure of the virus and security concerns have hampered efforts to develop a vaccine since the virus was first discovered in 1956.

“The vaccine GSK’s RSV OA candidate contains a recombinant subunit prefusion RSV F glycoprotein antigen (RSVPreF3) combined with GSK’s proprietary AS01 adjuvant,” the company said. “AS01 is used with several of GSK’s established adjuvant vaccines. Antigen plus adjuvant combination may help overcome natural decline in immunity age-related problem that contributes to the challenge of protecting children older adults of RSV disease.

RSV is one of the most common disease-causing viruses. Most cases are mild, but causes about 360,000 hospitalizations and more than 24,000 deaths worldwide each yearaccording to GSK figures.

Companies such as Pfizer, J&J, Sanofi, Moderna and AstraZeneca are also vying for approval of a therapy or vaccine against RSV.

GSK’s latest trial is the first to show a statistically significant efficacy for RSV in adults older than 60 yearsthe British drugmaker said on Friday about the ongoing study.

If approved, The RSV vaccine is expected to generate billions for GSK, already the world’s largest vaccine maker by salesbut has faced pressure from activist investors such as Elliott Management, which have urged the London-based company to shore up its drug portfolio.

RSV data is a critical boost to GSK’s drug development success rate as it prepares to spin off its consumer health business next month into a separate, publicly traded company called Haleon. After the split, GSK will focus solely on vaccines and prescription drugs.

GSK is also evaluating whether the vaccine given to pregnant women can confer immunity to unborn children.

In February, the company halted enrollment and vaccination in three RSV trials in pregnant women, after initially halting the studies, based on safety recommendations from an independent committee.

In the test with older adultsGSK said in a press release that no unexpected security issues were noted in the interim analysis.

Synagis monthly treatment from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum it is currently the only preventative therapy against RSV in high-risk infants.

On Friday, GSK did not disclose the extent of the protection conferred by the vaccineexcept to say that the vaccine offered “exceptional protection” for older adults of the serious consequences of RSV infection.

Instead, details will be presented in medical journals and at an upcoming scientific meeting.

Analysts at Jefferies predicted that the vaccine for older adults could generate $2.5 billion in global peak sales in a note published last month.

