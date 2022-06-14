Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, together at the graduation of their son Deacon – People

The media couple from the early 2000s made up of the actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe got back together at their son Deacon’s high school graduation ceremony.

Reese Witherspoon, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress for her participation in the movie Walk the Line, shared the postcards from her second son’s graduation day on his official Instagram account.

“You light up our hearts”

the proud mom Reese Witherspoon, protagonist of Legally Blonde, expressed in her networks: “Congratulations to you Deacon Phillippe for graduating from high school! So proud of the thoughtful, talented, kind and generous young man you have become. You light up our hearts and you make us proud every day”.

Parents separated, but united by the children

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe married in June 1999 and after a few months they became parents of Ava and later of Dacon. The then media couple separated in 2006but the actors are always shown united by their children and they seem to get along very well.

Reese Witherspoon is also a mom from Tennessee fruit of her love with her current husband Jim Toth.