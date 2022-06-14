Reason why the Riddle against Roman Reigns will not be held at Money in The Bank

Last Friday on SmackDown, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn and got a shot at the Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns for the next SmackDown showjust as rumors from various media outlets had indicated.

However, WWE’s decision to have Reigns defend his Title on SmackDown instead of at Money in the Bank has left many fans missing. Bryan Alvarezspecialized journalist, has explained the reasons in the last Wrestling Observer Live:

“Well, the thing is that they want to make money, and they have already done it through Peacock. So, putting Roman Reigns in Money in the Bank means absolutely nothing to WWE. They are not going to make one more turkey because more people see it because Roman Reigns is there. But, if they get good ratings on SmackDown as a result of Roman Reigns defending the Title on the show, well, then it’s time to renew your tv deal and you get even more money.

So, we already knew this was going to happen when they sold to Peacock, and that meant we’re not going to have the pay-per-views that we used to have. We will have something, and they will give you matches, but the big things, I mean, that will be at WrestleMania or in Saudi Arabia. Or well, wherever they’re going to get the most money for this.”

In this way, it seems that the results of the PLE would have little influence on WWE, which would be more interested in getting good results from the weekly programs to achieve best deals on tv In the near future.

In any case, although this strategy has been increased since the agreement with Peacock, the truth is that the importance of PPVs in WWE descended with the creation of WWE Network in 2014.

Before that, WWE had to generate the greatest expectation for their PPVs so that people would buy them at a high price. Since 2014, the subscription to the WWE channel is monthly, cheaper than the PPV in the United States and gives you content in abundance, so regardless of the quality of the show, most people still subscribed.

