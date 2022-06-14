Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo praises the legend of Marcelo

Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to Marcelo after his departure from real Madridhailing the Brazilian as “more than a teammate” during his time together in the Spanish capital.

Monday Marcelo held an exciting press conference to say goodbye to Real Madrid, where he spent 15 years and won 25 trophies, becoming the club’s most decorated player in terms of trophies won.

Much of that successful period happened alongside Ronaldo: The two have built a superb relationship on the left flank which has been instrumental in the club’s years of domination in Champions League.

In that time Ronaldo he also became the club’s all-time top scorer before moving on to Juventus and now tol Manchester United, and the great Portuguese still holds the highest esteem for his former colleague.

“More than a teammate, a brother that football has given me,” he wrote on social media. “On and off the pitch, one of the biggest stars I’ve had the pleasure of sharing the dressing room with. Go with all of yourself in this new adventure, Marcelo! ”.

Marcelo34, confirmed that he has no plans to retire and would have no problem dealing with the real Madrid should he meet him as an opponent.

“I’m not retiring, not now,” he said. “I feel I can still play. Addressing the real Madrid It will not be a problem. I’m a great madridista but also a great professional ”.