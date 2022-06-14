Psychiatrist Who Testified For Amber Heard Writes Op-Ed On ‘Horrible Backlash’

Dr. David Spiegel testifying at trial. (Photo by Steve Helber/POOL/AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. David Spiegel, a psychiatrist called to testify in court by Amber Heard in her libel trial, wrote of the “horrible reaction” he experienced after appearing on the stand.

After testifying that Johnny Depp exhibited behaviors that are “consistent” with someone who is a “perpetrator of intimate partner violence,” Dr. Spiegel also acknowledged under cross-examination that he had not met the actor, but had reviewed court documents and statements to arrive. to their conclusions.

He said Depp was showing many signs of impairment from excessive drug and alcohol use, noting his use of an earphone for lines during film shoots and admitting he made a “totally drunk” move.

The actor’s fans were quick to express their fury at Dr. Spiegel, who has now recounted his experience in Newsweek In an opinion piece titled: I Testified in the Heard vs. Depp Trial. The Backlash Has Been Horrific (I testified at Heard’s trial against Depp. The backlash has been horrible.)

As a psychiatrist with 30 years of experience, he has a history of giving expert testimony in medical malpractice, but never before in such a high-profile trial.

Dr. Spiegel spent three years on Depp v. Heard, initially assuming it would be a closed-door trial and not a televised event. He was unprepared for the public’s reaction and was surprised by the volume and personal nature of the attacks, noting that it was “obviously a bit hurtful”.

“I make a living dealing with people, so I tried to understand where people were coming from. It’s what a psychiatrist does. But the comments under YouTube videos about me have been vile. And, some people have access to my work email, so I’ve gotten four or five lovely articles about me.”

His WebMD page was also bombarded with hundreds of false reviews, when before his testimony there were only a handful.

Continue reading the story

Feeling as if he had an “emotional shock” over the comments that left him “numb and dazed”, he took an early vacation and was lucky to have the support of family, colleagues and even patients.

“Throughout my career, I have dealt with people who are not guilty of insanity murder and I have dealt with psychotic people who have threatened to kill me, and it has never fazed me one iota, but this did. You start to realize that it really only takes one person who doesn’t see things right.”

Noting the lack of rreaction of the protagonists of the trialDr. Spiegel comments that Heard hasn’t said anything about the backlash, but also notes that she is the “most vulnerable person” in the sequels.

As for Depp, he says he would have liked him to “get ahead of this and say [a sus seguidores]: ‘Listen, I understand that you are upset, but there are ways to express how to be upset’”.

He adds: “The fact that he hasn’t probably says a lot about him.”

Dr. Spiegel claims that Depp could have tempered the behavior of the fans and “redirect their emotions”.

“While I still think this intervention would be welcome, his fans could be ‘disarmed’ by the verdict in his favor,” he says, but adds that since the verdict he has received derogatory emails at work and rude calls that staff have had to deal with. .

Dr. Spiegel says that although his job is secure, he still fears that “all the circus around the trial” will affect him professionally.

As for the verdict, he expresses his disappointment in Heard, whom he feels should have been more supportive than he was. She wishes him “emotional healing” at a time when she is seen as a “villain”.

Would I do it again? Dr. Spiegel says that he leans “60/40 ‘no’.”

“Never in my life have I been subjected to such voluminous amounts of hate, ever,” he says. “I will process the emotion, but it will always be there; the knowledge that I was on the receiving end of such poison.”

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp reacted to the jury’s ruling