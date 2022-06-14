Prices, versions and equipment in Mexico (new generation)

Just a few days after knowing the details of the new generation of the 2023 Honda HR-V for the North American market, Honda of Mexico decides to launch the new generation of one of the most successful products of the Japanese brand. However, instead of following the classic path of improving the model to face its usual rivals, they have now aimed at the next segment, abandoning the battle of the subcompact models, to now fight with the compact access such as Mazda CX-30, Volkswagen Taos and Toyota Corolla Cross. Below are the details of prices, versions and equipment of the 2023 Honda HR-V.





A level climb

Visually, it pursues a considerably cleaner style than before, with slightly more softened signatures, but also adding the brand’s new design language. In this case, the front is highlighted by large LED headlights and a prominent grille that is flanked by C-shaped air intakes.

On the sides it shows somewhat simpler shapes, with more bulky wheel arches and wheels up to 18”. It should be noted that according to the version we can find some color contrasts both in wheel arches and in mirrors and rails on the roof.

The rear part also adopts somewhat cleaner lines and some shapes that remind us to a certain extent of the Honda Civic and its LED skullssame car with which it shares the base of its platform and many other things.

As I was saying, the Honda HR-V stops fighting against other subcompacts, now with 4,550mm long moves into compact truck territory. And just as its size confirms it, so does the interior with a new series of improvements.

HR-V is no longer a B-SUV and now enters the C-SUV segment.

Civic-style interior

In the inside The first big change is space, because although the generation that says goodbye was already one of the widest in the category, this new generation takes things a little further, because even the wheelbase is extended by 4.5 cm. The trunk also has a noticeable gain, since now it has 685 liter capacity.

Speaking of interior design, it is very easy to immediately notice the similarity of forms with those of the Honda Civic, especially due to the continuous air conditioning outlet slit right in the center of the dashboard, the shape of the steering wheel, instrument panel and even the position of the the screen. There are certain different aesthetic details, but in general the interior language is also very similar.

As for equipment we can find details such as: 7” or 9” touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wirelessly, digital instrument panel with 7” color screen, wireless smartphone charger, electrochromic mirror, leather seats with electric adjustment for the driver, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, sunroof, ignition by button and the traditional electrical equipment.

Speaking of safety, Honda will offer 8 airbagsABS brakes, electronic stability control, hill climb assist, reverse camera, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection, Honda Lane Watch, lane keeping and adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams.

New engine with more punch

With the debut of the platform shared with the Honda Civic, the HR-V will also use the same powertrain, that is, a naturally aspirated engine. 4 cylinders and 2.0 liters capable of producing 155 hp and 136 lb-ft of torque. This power will only reach the front axle through a CVT box.

It should also be clarified that it abandons the rear suspension scheme with a torsion bar, now it will have a independent multilink system.

Although the European variant of the HR-V has hybrid options, everything seems to indicate that this variant will not be available for the North American market, at least not in the short to medium term.

The Honda HR-V will have a total of 3 versions with prices that will range from $533,900 to $599,900. It will be available from June 14, 2022 in all the agencies of the brand.

Below is the detail of the versions and prices: