Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5152 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 20.4565 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with a depreciation of 0.48% or 9.7 cents, trading around 20.55 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3541 and a maximum of 20.6233 pesos, a level not seen from April 28.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.4565 – Sell: $20.4565

: Buy $20.4565 – Sell: $20.4565 HSBC : Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $19.20

: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $19.20 Banamex : Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.32

: Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.32 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.59 – Sale: $20.00

Purchase: $18.59 – Sale: $20.00 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.04

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.04 IXE: Purchase: $18.62 – Sale: $19.99

Purchase: $18.62 – Sale: $19.99 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.20

Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.20 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Buy: $18.81 – Sell: $20.31

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $22,445 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.44 pesos, for $24.76 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

