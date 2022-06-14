Play ARK Survival Evolved for free: you can now download the game on Steam for PC for a limited time

One of the great, beyond the size of its dinosaurs, survival games of recent times has been ARK. The prehistoric title has amazed many fans of the genrewho are now preparing for the release of the sequel.

Ark 2developed by Studio Wildcard, has confirmed its launch in 2023 for Xbox and PC consoles and that it will use the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine. There is still time until we can see him, along with Vin Diesel as the protagonist.

However, if you have been left wanting more, know that ARK Survival Evolved is available for free on Steam. The original game with additional content and further enhancements is free to download on Valve’s platform.

From today until June 19, ARK Survival Evolved can be yours without having to pay a single euro. If you don’t feel like playing now, don’t be afraid, just by adding it to your library you can have it for free forever in your account. We leave you its official synopsis:

As a naked, frozen, and starving man or woman on the shores of a mysterious island called ARK, you must hunt, gather, build items, plant crops, research technologies, and build shelters to withstand the elements.

Use your cunning and resources to kill or tame dinosaurs and other primitive creatures, and team up with other players or attack them to survive, dominate… and escape!

These are the most successful external hard drives in Amazon Spain in different storage capacities. See list

If you want to know this game in depth, do not hesitate to take a look at our analysis of ARK Survival Evolved, which we evaluated at the time in this way:

ARK: Survival Evolved is a game with infinite possibilities in which to get intoxicated by its aesthetic beauty, its expanding content and a particularly attractive theme. A pity, however, that our greatest enemy in a world of dinosaurs is its nefarious optimization.

On the other hand, remember that ARK Ultimate Survivor Edition announced its arrival on Nintendo Switch, an edition that aims to improve the results of the previous port. Looking forward to the sequel?