Piqué dragged into the nights in Barcelona by a teammate: They spend indecent figures

Gerard Piqué has to get his career back on track, jeopardized by what he does off the pitch. The separation with Shakira is the daughter of what happens in the nights in Barcelona: he would be a teammate to drag the Catalan defender.

While it is busy to find with the now ex-partner Shakira a meeting point on the two sons Milan and Sasha, with the crux of the dispute represented by the place where the Colombian singer will go to live with them after the separation, Gerard Piqué also has to face the difficult moment from a professional point of view, with the coach Xavi who told him that he no longer considers him a first choice in the Blaugrana defense. The defender is determined not to give up e he replied that he will do everything to earn a starting shirtdespite the 35 years and a declining return.

Xavi challenged his player not only from the purely football aspect, but also the fact that he cannot take him into consideration for his project if he does not show himself one hundred percent in everything, even off the pitch. He stressed that he should lead an orderly extrasport life and meet the dire situation of the club’s finances by reducing his salary. If the coach thought he had frankly put the defender out the door, he instead accepted the challenge with pride: Piqué told him that he wants to continue in the club of his life and show the manager that he is wrong, that he still has the strength to prove to be the best center of the team, regardless of who comes from the transfer market.

Piqué and Shakira when they were a happy couple

And yet it is not only the technical side and the engagement side that take the lead – the player said he was willing to lend a hand to the club – but also the media overexposure of Piqué, who has become a regular presence in the gossip magazines for the end of the story with Shakira, complete with betrayal discovered by her and private investigators put on her heels. There is a lot of talk about her about hers nights spent in the nightclubs of Barcelona. In these parties, in which he has been described as literally unleashed, the expert defender is constantly accompanied by a much younger teammate, the 22-year-old. Riqui Puig.

According to the Catalan media, contrary to what one might think, in this case it would be the younger one to heavily influence the behavior of the more mature partner: it is said that the midfielder who grew up in the cantera of Barcelona was fundamental in the change of life of Piqué and according to some sources the new partner of the 35-year-old defender – a very young blonde girl who works as a waitress in a club – would be a friend of Gemma, Riqui’s new girlfriend.

Riqui Puig with girlfriend Gemma

Riqui Puig is therefore one of Piqué’s most trusted people in his new single life right now. The midfielder born in ’99 is one of the greatest promises in Catalan football, he made his debut in the first team at the end of 2018. Called up for the Spanish Under 21 team, he has not yet taken that step towards the highest level that the Barcelona coaches were hoping for. . This season he has played just 544 minutes, spread over 18 appearances. A lower profile off the pitch is probably expected of him too, if what was revealed by a Telecinco journalist is true: “Piqué and Riqui Puig spend indecent sums on nightclubs and restaurants until the early hours of the morning“, where we speak of 2000-3000 euros per shot.