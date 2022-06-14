Paige offered to be ‘the voice’ of Ronda Rousey in WWE

This past Friday, Paige announced through her personal Twitter account that she will no longer be a WWE employee starting July 7. After ten years in WWE, the company has decided not to renew her contract, and, although Paige showed her gratitude to the company through different messages, the former fighter revealed through a streaming on Twitch that she offered to continue appearing in front of cameras, among other ways, being the manager of Ronda Rousey.

“I offered myself to be Ronda Rousey’s voice“.

In her Twitter post, Saraya, Paige’s real name, was clear saying that the decision not to extend her contract was WWE’s, and, apparently, she has been very open to continue being part of the shows in recent years. Just a month ago, she dropped that same idea of ​​being Ronda’s representative with a tweet, but WWE must not have seen it clearly.

The truth is that after his retirement, Paige served as general manager of SmackDown and as a representative of some superstars, but as of the middle of 2019, he was dfading out of programming. Through Twitch, the fighter also spoke about her future, and was open to joining other fighting promotions.

As for Rousey, many wrestling pundits, personalities, and fans have pointed out that the SmackDown Women’s Champion has trouble using the microphone. From the looks of it, Paige offered to play that role for strengthen that facet of round.

