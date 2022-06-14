OpenSea announces its migration to the Seaport protocol

On Tuesday, OpenSea, the most popular marketplace for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, by trading volume, announced that it was migrating to Seaport. Among the many benefits, the protocol says it will feature lower gas rates, the ability to bid on entire collections, the elimination of new account initialization fees, and easier-to-use signing options.

According to OpenSea account, users would pay 35% less for gas fees when making transactions at Seaport. Based on 2021 data, it would mean an estimated total savings of USD 460 million (138,000 ETH). Additionally, removing the setup fee would potentially deliver $120 million (35,000 ETH) a year in additive savings.

The previous year, heThe Ethereum network periodically became congested due to the famous NFT drops on OpenSea, with users reporting losses from failed transactions.. However, gas prices on the network have stabilized lately. Average Ether gas prices tracked by YCharts have fallen to $95.86 compared to peaks of hundreds of dollars in 2021.

OpenSea also teased features such as the ability to purchase many NFTs in a single transaction, making real-time creator fees available to multiple recipients, and defining on-chain fees on a per-item basis. Seaport listings have the same basic structure as the previous ones, while its developers worked in the Assembly to optimize transaction efficiency. OpenSea does not control or operate the Seaport protocol and merely builds on top of it. Interestingly, the company says it is still “hiring across the board” in the closing comments. This contrasts with the heavy rounds of layoffs announced by multiple cryptocurrency firms, including recently BlockFi and Coinbase.

