One Punch-Man live-action movie to be directed by Fast & Furious’ Justin Lin

Today everything is taken to the live action and the acclaimed anime One Punch Man It will not be the exception, since the adaptation to a live action movie has recently been confirmed. will be directed by none other than Justin Lin, director of the saga Fast and furious.

Today Deadline revealed that Sony Pictures is the production company in charge of the live action of one punch man, this means that there will be less money invested to carry out this adaptation of the work of One and Yusuke Murata.

For its part, Justin Lin gave us some of the best films of Fast&Furious as were the third, fourth and fifth films in the saga starring Vin Diesel, as well as Star Trek: Limitless from what we know that great stories are not usually his greatest strength, but they are very high-level special effects, so something good could come out of Lin’s mind to bring Saitama’s iconic fights to life.

What is also true is that anime has never succeeded in the format live actionAt least not in Hollywood. So we saw it with the painful Dragon Ball Evolutionthe sad version of death note for Netflix, among others, so Justin Lin and Sony Pictures have a chambotota.

among other details Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner who joined in Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom are ready to write this film adaptation… And that’s where all the details end.

It remains to be seen which actors and actresses will make up the cast, especially who will be in charge of donning the yellow suit to bring Saitama into the real world and the big screen. In the same way, we still owe a premiere window, although from how the news has been given, it is clear that the live-activeno of One Punch Man it will still take a long time to arrive.

What do you think of live action of One Punch Man and that Justin Lin is in charge of directing the film?

