One Punch Man becomes a film directed by Justin Lin

Here is perhaps discovered the straw that broke the camel of the patience of Justin Lin: the director in March 2022 abandoned the direction of the tenth chapter of the Fast and Furious saga and now it turns out that – in addition to the rumored problems with Vin Diesel – Justin Lin may have been tempted by the Sony sirens to direct a film based on the comics! Obviously, Sony’s interest in the Taiwan-born director could have been born precisely because of the separation between Lin and Fast and Furious, which you remember is a Universal Pictures franchise.

The news reported by The Hollywood Reporter is that Justin Lin is in talks with Sony Pictures to direct the live-action film by One Punch Manwhich is a hugely popular Japanese comic or manga.

The script for the One Punch Man film is entrusted to the duo of Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who have already written the successful films Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom. Historic Spider-Man film producer Avi Arad produces the feature film.

As for the cast and / or the plot, there is no information yet, but given the importance of the transposition and the popularity of the manga all over the world, it is almost certain that the film will receive special attention.

One Punch Man manga and anime series

One Punch Man was born in 2009 as a web comic and is centered around a superhero named Saitamawho has the power to defeat any enemy with a single punch, but at some point this is no longer enough and bores him, so he goes in search of a bigger challenge.

One Punch Man has already been adapted in the past, in 2015, into an anime television series by the producer Madhouse. There were 2 seasons of 12 episodes each lasting about 25 minutes longer than the specials. As for the manga, in Italy these are published by Panini Comics for the Planet Manga series.

In order not to miss any news, subscribe for free to our Telegram channel at this address https://t.me/nospoilerit.