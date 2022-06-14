Oh nanny! It will come to Netflix ‘Hex’, the most terrifying movie that has ever existed

MAZATLAN. – Fan of horror movies? Then this will interest you a lot.

Uncle Netflix announced that it has obtained the streaming rights to ‘Hex’ (Incantation), a new and successful Taiwanese horror film directed by Kevin Ko, which according to its press release “has been described as the scariest film ever made in Taiwan”.

Will be? As some say “until you see, you don’t believe”, but the truth is that it has become the highest grossing film of 2022 in its country and has obtained seven nominations for the Taipei Film Awards, awards that are given to the best of the best of the seventh art.

When available? You will be able to enjoy it on the platform starting Friday, July 8.

Ok, it’s the scariest movie in the world but and what is it about? Hex tells the story of a mother trying to save her daughter from a deadly curse. In fact, when you see the trailer it will immediately remind you of “The Blair Witch Project” and “Paranormal Activity”, as it is recorded as found footage and characters that interact with the public through cameras.