Oblivion: the science fiction movie with Tom Cruise that is trending on HBO Max | FAME

Tom Cruise He has shown that, at almost 60 years old, he is one of the actors who is still in force in the industry. His recent premiere, “Top Gun: Maverick”, has been one of blockbuster events of 2022 all over the world. The interpreter has confirmed that, in his prolific careerhas stood out in the action genre.

Between his extensive and varied career, the celebrity has given life to Nathan Algren, Vincent, Pet Muchamong other roles that have stood out for their bravery and physical work.

There is a character who took him to a destroyed planet earth in the future. Is about “oblivion”, the science fiction film that has become one of the favorites of HBO Max. Here we tell you more about film directed by Joseph Kosinskiwhich had Morgan Freeman in your cast.

Jack, with his special suit, climbed a mote, heading for one of his missions (Photo: Relativity Media)

WHAT IS “OBLIVION” ABOUT?

The movie is set in 2077, after a war between humanity and aliens called scavengers. The battle happened 60 years ago and the human beings triumphed. Nevertheless, the planet was almost destroyed and contaminated by radiation from nuclear weapons.

In this way, the story focuses on Jack Harper and Vika Olsen, a couple living on a space platform. Their daily job is to watch over the scavengers’ power generators. Jack is the one who patrols in an airship through the desert what the Earth has become. They also report everything to Sally, her superior at Tet, a space station.

Jack will radically change when the woman who appears to him in a dream ends up coming to reality. He finds her after an explosion where it is seen that there are a series of capsules with astronauts inside, which were killed by the drones that the protagonist also takes care of and repairs.

The former NASA commander managed to prevent the murder of the last passenger, named JUlia Rusakova. From there the plot will begin to fill in some gaps in Jack’s mind, who has disjointed memories of his life before the war.

“Oblivion” is an entertaining science fiction movie that, without being a pamphleteer, shows the dangers of pollution that are latent on planet Earth and the neglect of valuable resources such as Water. In addition, it has a very attractive narrative twist that changes the perspective of the film and makes us question the role of humanity on the planet.

Jack and Julia in space suits on the destroyed planet Earth (Photo: Relativity Media)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “OBLIVION”?

Tom Cruise is Commander Jack Harper, one of the few inhabitants of Earth

Olga Kurylenko as Julia Rusakova

Andrea Riseborough as Victoria Vika Olsen

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is Sykes, a smart and athletic military expert.

Morgan Freeman as Malcolm Beech, a leader of the ground resistance

Melissa Leo is Sally

Zoë Bell is Kara

Morgan Freeman in dark glasses and a leather suit (Photo: Relativity Media)

HOW TO WATCH “OBLIVION”?

Tape “oblivion” is available in the HBO Max catalog. The film starring Tom Cruise It is also available on the Netflix streaming platform.

“OBLIVION” TRAILER