“Now I’d like to direct a film.”

Taylor Swift

After “All Too Well”, the singer now dreams of a future as a director.

Taylor Swift would like to write and direct a feature film. The singer recently made the short «All Too Well: The Short Film», inspired by the song of the same name from her wide and successful repertoire. Now the pop queen is aiming for a real directorial position.

And, speaking of his short film at the Tribeca Film Festival, he confided to director Mike Mills that he has a strong passion for cinema and that he can’t wait to direct a new project along the lines of “All Too Well”, starring Sadie Sink. and Dylan O’Brien.

“It would be great to write and direct something… a movie,” explained the singer, as reported by Variety. “It doesn’t have to be a great movie. I love very intimate films ».

Working on the set was “a rewarding experience” for the 32-year-old, who however admitted to having experienced the “impostor syndrome”, having never studied as a filmmaker.

“I had the impostor syndrome in my head saying, ‘Don’t do this. Other people who have followed a school should do so. ” I found this a very useful exercise in learning to trust your instincts. There are always a lot of decisions to make. And the “I don’t know” is most of the time not an option. “

In the past, Taylor has directed some of his own music videos and has starred in such films as “Date with Love”, “The Giver”, “Cats” and “Amsterdam,” to be released direct by David O. Russell.

Covermedia