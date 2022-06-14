Novartis: personalized and highly specialized medicine

By Hector Rendon

We talk with Fernando Cruz, President of Novartis Mexicoand without further ado, after some questions, he released the data: the company will invest 50 million dollars (mdd) in the Mexican market.

The plan is part of the memorandum of understanding that they signed with the Ministry of Economy (SE), which, among other things, is a commitment to invest in clinical research within a period of three years.

The executive tells HIGH LEVEL the start of his professional career and the path that led him to Novartis in 2015. He also tells us about the pharmaceutical company’s plans in terms of research and development, the challenges it took on with the pandemic, and the challenges it sees for Mexico in terms of Health.

He remembers the start of his career in the public sector, after his economics studies took him to the Foreign Trade Bank (Bancomext), in an office in Monterrey, to do industrial analysis. There he expanded his knowledge of many industries; among them, the pharmaceutical. Much of his career was dedicated to visualizing business opportunities for various sectors, in other regions. He also went through the Ministry of Economy and the energy area.

Having been in different positions allowed him to have a different and broad understanding of the business world. He touched, for example, the negotiation of the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union. Hence, the proposal of the memorandum with the Ministry of Economy goes beyond medicines. It includes, for example, the support of the pharmaceutical company in the economic reactivation plan and the objectives committed to in the 2030 agenda of the United Nations.

At the same time, the executive works to visualize how Novartis can make alliances with other industries, such as health technology and digitization, as well as the automotive and aerospace sectors. This will allow them to approach the government in a different way and position themselves as a relevant player.

“We are a company of innovation, but also of affordability, thanks to our division of generic and biosimilar medicines Sandoz; but we are also a relevant actor in issues that are on the world’s agendas, how to guarantee the right to health and well-being of people at all agesof the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development”, he states during the talk.

COVID-19, supply and employment

The COVID health crisis caught us all with our fingers in the door. The first challenge came in the supply chain. “We have production plants in China and we suffered a tremendous impact in Italy and Spain, where we have strong manufacturing in our centers.”

From very early on during the pandemic, the company maintained supplies through a series of measures that were implemented at those sites. This meant that Novartis medicines never suffered a shortage. Production was maintained.

Then they met the challenge of the people. “We made a commitment not to fire any collaborator. The way we approached the pandemic was different from what we all knew from previous crises and from other companies, in which people were sacrificed to save the bottom line. That was the first measure: reduce the staff. With the COVID pandemic it was the other way around.”

Cruz says that this brought another challenge: that of incentives. Like all companies in the sector, Novartis has to be in contact with doctors and health points. This forced them to change the model of interaction with their clients, to do it virtually, but they were able to solve it in an agile way, since the company already had a robust level of digitization.

“Novartis is not only a drug company, but a data science company, so we were able to make that transition to digital interaction. Other initiatives were launching an online drug store and the ‘Closer to you’ program to provide free treatment, for up to four months, to people who had lost their jobs”, shares the manager.

Research and development, DNA

The evolution in terms of research development is the company’s DNA; therefore, Novartis will continue to evolve in that direction. Last year they maintained the level of investment. In fact, they are developing a treatment for COVID called Ensovibep, which has had encouraging results in Phase II and Phase III. In addition, they have a biological research institute, in which a constant injection of capital is maintained.

As Novartis is an innovation company, it has a drug research portfolio with more than 200 molecules that are going through the different phases of clinical studies (Phases I, II and III).

Novartis is one of the companies with the most new drug approvals from regulatory agencies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Of the 200 molecules, 20 have the potential to be high-impact drugs.

Cruz anticipates that they will continue to operate as a highly specialized company, which works on indications of disruptive science for some cancers, such as breast and stomach cancer, cardiovascular diseases and the central nervous system.

“Our investment in research and development is equivalent to 20% of world sales; that is, between 8,000 and 9,000 million dollars (mdd) per year. We want to bring more capital to Mexico, because the country has ideal conditions to do more clinical research.; In addition, we can work hand in hand with the authorities.”

The executive clarifies that Novartis innovation will focus on therapeutic depth. A relevant point is that they are pioneers in gene and cell therapies, which are based on personalization to correct defective genes or insert genes that are missing in children and, in this way, treat diseases that are transmitted hereditarily. Cell therapy consists of treatments that act directly on the cells of patients, to treat different forms of cancer. They are also personalized treatments.

The structure of the population pyramid in Mexico will begin to invert and, due to advances in science, life expectancy will continue to increase. The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) estimates that life expectancy will be around 83 years in 2050, against the 72 they have today. To this we must add that 70% of the spending that health systems around the world will do will be allocated to chronic-degenerative diseases.

“This scenario is complicated for the Mexican health system and, therefore, the pharmaceutical sector and the government have to work collaboratively to address these challenges with preventive health models that incorporate innovation; that is, treatments that provide the best results for patient care”, concludes the executive.

MORE NEWS: