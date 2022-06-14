Nora Ephron, the queen of hearts

Prestigious columnist, author of novels and essays, brilliant screenwriter and film director… Nora Ephron was all that and much more. A feminist icon in the eighties and nineties of the 20th century. A fine and ironic intellectual capable of dissecting all kinds of situations and characters and wrapping them in a layer full of stinging sarcasm. In her scripts for her cinema, she showed strong and independent women, like the anti-nuclear activist played by Meryl Streep in SilkwoodDirected by Mike Nichols. He also reinvented the American romantic comedy thanks to his work in films like When Harry found Sally, by Rob Reiner or Something to remember, that she herself wrote and performed.

Nora Ephron died of leukemia 10 years ago, and TCM wants to pay tribute to this writer and filmmaker by broadcasting a special program dedicated to her on June 26, the day that marks the decade since her death. Thus, TCM viewers will be able to learn about all aspects of her personal and professional life by watching the documentary. everything is a copydirected by Nick Hooker and his own son, Jacob Bernstein, and in which actors and actresses such as Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Diane Keaton and Meg Ryan and friends such as Steven Spielberg and Rob Reiner take part.

The title of the documentary everything is a copy, is a phrase that Nora Ephron’s mother used to repeat often. “I think what my mother meant was that when you slip on a banana peel, people laugh. But when you’re the one telling the story, you become a hero instead of a victim. Then you are the one who laughs, ”explains the screenwriter herself in the film.

‘Something to remember’ is his most emblematic film.Ephron decided to tell his personal vision of all that, including his own life. He was born in New York on May 19, 1941. His parents, famous playwrights, moved to Beverly Hills to work as screenwriters, and the whole family moved to Los Angeles. When he finished university he worked as a journalist in The New York Post and confessed that he had a great time writing about murders. Very soon he made the leap to opinion with acid articles, but always excellent. In Esquirea magazine with a majority male readership, became famous for a column about women.

She married first the novelist Dan Greenburg and then in 1976 Carl Bernstein, one of the journalists who uncovered the Watergate case which ended the presidency of Richard Nixon. Nora Ephron chronicled her husband’s infidelity and her high-profile divorce in the novel Heartburn, which was later made into the movie The Cake Is Over. A film directed by Mike Nichols and starring Jack Nicholson and Meryl Streep.

She made her directorial debut in 1992 with What’s wrong with mom? Then his greatest success would come, Something to remember, with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, a couple that became a symbol of romantic comedy during the nineties. With them she repeated in You have an emailan updated version of The bazaar of surprises by Ernst Lubitsch. “Nora was a keen observer of how men and women interacted,” explains Rob Reiner. Some films in which the filmmaker abandoned her most cynical side to give free rein to romanticism. “They are not love stories, but how love stories are seen in movies.”

Meryl Streep in the film ‘Julie and Julia’. – Photo: Jonathan WenkHer third marriage was to novelist Nicholas Pileggi, the author of One of ours, that Martin Scorsese brought to the cinema. Ephron continued to write in magazines and newspapers, plays and books such as I do not remember anything, some funny memoirs, which are now published in Spain. «Writing something serious, but doing it in a fun way is very difficult. And she did it », it is said in the documentary. This was Nora Ephron, much more than the queen of romantic comedies.