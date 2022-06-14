Nominees for Premios Juventud 2022: complete list of artists | Youth Awards
this 2022 Youth Awards launches its nominations for 33 categories in which 214 artists and celebrities have been considered. Like every year, the public is in charge of choosing the winners, you can vote for your favorite HERE, the deadline to do so is July 27. The results will be announced at the big party to be held next Thursday July 21live from the island of Puerto Rico.
La Nueva Generación – Feminina (New female artist)
- bad gyal
- Corina Smith
- Evaluate Montaner
- ingratax
- Kim Loiza
- The Gabi
- The Villas
- Lola Indigo
- Ptazeta
- Tokischa
The New Generation – Male (New male artist)
- Alejo
- Blessd
- Boza
- Duki
- Lit Killah
- Louis Vazquez
- ovi
- robi
- Ryan Castro
- Tiago Pzk
La Nueva Generación Regional Mexicano (New artist in the Regional Mexican genre)
- DannyLux
- Gera Mx
- Ivan Cornejo
- The Limit
- Luis R Conriquez
- Lupita Infante
- Majo Aguilar
- Ramon Vega
- Santa Fe Klan
- Yahritza and her Essence
Male Artist – On The Rise
- Eladio Carrion
- the alpha
- pheid
- Jay Wheeler
- Jhayco
- Justin Quiles
- Lenny Tavarez
- Blackberry
- Paul London
- sech
Female Artist – On The Rise
- Angela Aguilar
- Cazzu
- Emily
- Farina
- kali uchis
- Mary Becerra
- Mariah Angelique
- Nathy Peluso
- Nicky Nicole
- Tiny
My Favorite ‘Streaming’ Artist
- Anitta
- bad bunny
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- daddy yankee
- Farruko
- Firm Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G
- Raww Alexander
Best Couple Song (Singers in love relationship collaborating together)
- ‘Att: Love’ – Greeicy & Mike Bahía
- ‘Dangerous’ – Nicki Nicole, Trueno & Bizarrap
- ‘This is just beginning’ – Duki & Emilia
- ‘Indigo’ – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘If You Look For Me’ – Anuel AA & Yailin The Most Viral
Best Regional Mexican Song
- ‘There Where They See Me’ – Angela Aguilar
- ‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50
- ‘La Casita’ – Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band
- ‘What Have Your Words?’ – Band El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Without Fear of Success’ – Banda Los Sebastianes
- ‘I’m a Good Friend’ – The Ghost
- ‘I am the only one’ – Yahritza and her Essence
- ‘We are no longer nor will we be’ – Christian Nodal
- ‘You’re Only My Ex’ – La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas
- ‘Ya Supérame’ (live) – Grupo Firme
Best Mexican Regional Collaboration
- ‘2 Times’ – The Plebes From The Ranch by Ariel Camacho & Christian Nodal
- ‘Loves Come and Go’ – The New Strategy & The Northern Machinery
- ‘El Columpio’ – Band Los Sebastianes & Los Rieleros Del Norte
- ‘El Triste Alegre’ (live) – Carnival Band & Caliber 50
- ‘In Your Dog Life’ – Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez
- ‘La Scoundrel’ – Christian Nodal & Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘Mariachi Tumbado’ – Danny Felix Feat. Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
- ‘Treacherous Butterfly’ – Maná & Alejandro Fernández
- ‘Señorita Cantinera’ – Los Rieleros Del Norte Feat. Polo Urias and his Northern Machine
- ‘I found you’ – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link
Best Regional Mexican Fusion (Regional Mexican Genre mixed with another musical genre)
- ‘Everyone’ – Grupo Firme & Maluma
- ‘As I Did It’ – Matisse & Carin León
- ‘She Who Gave You’ – Angela Aguilar & Jesse and Joy
- ‘It’s Damaged’ (Remix) – Ivan Cornejo & Jhayco
- ‘Fine Liquor’ – Gerardo Ortiz Feat. Piso 21
- ‘Las Locuras Mías’ – Omar Chaparro Feat. Joey Montana
- ‘Monterrey’ – Guaynaa & Pain Digital
- ‘Another Night’ – The Blue Angels & Nicki Nicole
- ‘How Good It Is To Have You’ – Natalia Jiménez & Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
- ‘I Cried a River for You’ – Maná & Christian Nodal
The Perfect Mix (Song with the best collaboration)
- ‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
- ‘The Misunderstood’ – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
- ‘Emojis De Corazones’ – Wisin, Jhayco & Ozuna Feat. Los Legendarios
- ‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
- ‘Wetting Seats’ – Maluma Feat. Feid
- ‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
- ‘Se Menea’ – Don Omar & Nio García
- ‘A Note’ – J Balvin & Sech
- ‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny
- ‘Wow BB’ – Natti Natasha, El alfa & Chimbala
Tropical Hit (Best Tropical Song)
- ‘Agüita E Coco’ – Kany García
- ‘Letters on the Table’ – Gilberto Santa Rosa
- ‘Cumbiana’ – Carlos Vives
- ‘Until The Sun Today’ (Salsa Version) – Luis Figueroa
- ‘Lao’ A Lao’ – Prince Royce
- ‘No Hay’ – The Great Combo Of Puerto Rico
- ‘Pa’lla Voy’ – Marc Anthony
- ‘So You Forgive Me’ – Héctor Acosta ‘El Torito’
- ‘His Footprints’ – Romeo Santos
- ‘Your Fan’ – Luis Vazquez
Tropical Mix (Best Tropical Collaboration)
- ‘Kisses Anytime’ – Carlos Vives, Mau and Ricky & Lucy Vives
- ‘Give Me One Night’ – Manny Cruz & Daniel Santacruz
- ‘God Willed It That Way’ – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- ‘Tell me about Miami’ – Gente de Zona & Maffio
- ‘The Blessing’ – Farruko & Lenier
- ‘Rain and Samba’ – Elvis Crespo, Gilberto Santa Rosa & Alex Bueno
- ‘Pa’mi’ – Peter Nieto & Ivy Queen
- ‘Mr. Judge’ – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
- ‘I Wait for You’ – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
- ‘You Don’t Dance More Than Me’ – Jerry Rivera Feat. Don Omar
Collaboration OMG (Best Collaboration with an Anglo Artist)
- ‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G
- ‘Kesi’ (Remix) – Camilo & Shawn Mendes ‘La Fama’ – Rosalía Feat. The Weeknd
- ‘Mama Tetema’ – Maluma Feat. Rayvanny
- ‘Nostalgic’ – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Chris Brown
- ‘Oh Na Na’ – Camila Cabello, Myke Towers & Tainy
- ‘Santo’ – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
- ‘SG’ – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & Lisa of Blackpink
- ‘Follow’ – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
- ‘Red Heels’ – Sebastián Yatra & John Legend
Viral Track Of The Year (Fastest rising song on social media)
- ‘Wrap’ (Remix) – Anitta & Justin Quiles
- ‘Indigo’ – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
- ‘Mamiii’ – Becky G & Karol G
- ‘Medallo’ – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavarez
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
- ‘Poblado’ (Remix) – J Balvin, Karol G & Nicky Jam Feat. Crissin, Totoy El Frío & Natan y Shander
- ‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra
- ‘Sober’ – Maluma
- ‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
Male Youth Artist
- bad bunny
- Camilo
- Christian Nodal
- the alpha
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Maluma
- Raww Alexander
- Romeo Santos
- Sebastian Yatra
Female Youth Artist
- Angela Aguilar
- Anitta
- Becky G
- kali uchis
- Carol G
- Mary Becerra
- Natti Natasha
- Nicky Nicole
- Rosalia
- Sofia Reyes
Favorite Group or Duo of the Year
- 50 caliber
- CNCO
- Zone People
- Firm Group
- Jesse & Joy
- The blue Angels
- Manna
- Mau and Ricky
- Reik
- Wisin and Yandel
- ‘Dharma’ – Sebastian Yatra
- ‘Jose’ – J Balvin
- ‘KG0516’ – Karol G
- ‘La 167’ – Farruko
- ‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles
- ‘Legendaddy’ – Daddy Yankee
- ‘My Hands’ – Camilo
- ‘Motomami’ – Rosalia
- ‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha
- ‘Viceversa’ – Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
- ‘Empty Soul’ – Ivan Cornejo
- ‘From the Neighborhood to Here, Vol. 2’ – Force Governed
- ‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
- ‘Unpublished’ – Carin León
- ‘The Law of Life’ – Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’
- ‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar
- ‘My Inheritance, My Blood’ – Majo Aguilar
- ‘My Life On A Cigar 2’ – Junior H
- ‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50
- ‘You’re Only My Ex’ – La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas
La Mas Pegajosa (The song you can’t stop singing)
- ‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50
- ‘Wrap’ – Anitta
- ‘In Da Getto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘Lao’ A Lao’ – Prince Royce
- ‘Pa’lla Voy’ – Marc Anthony
- ‘Pepas’ – Farruko
- ‘Provence’ – Karol G
- ‘His Footprints’ – Romeo Santos
- ‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Ya Get Over Me’ (Live) – Grupo Firme
Girl Power (The best collaboration between two or more female artists)
- ’24/7′ – Sofía Reyes & The Change
- ‘Dance it Woman’ – Flor de Rap & Denise Rosenthal
- ‘To the Teeth’ – Camila Cabello & Maria Becerro
- ‘The School Girl’ – Lola Indigo, Tini & Belinda
- ‘Linda’ – Tokischa & Rosalia
- ‘Mamiii’ – Becky G & Karol G
- ‘Pa Mis Niñas’ – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Feat. Nathy Peluso
- ‘Piketona’ – Lele Pons & Kim Loaiza
- ‘Roce’ – Paopao, La Gabi, Villano Antillano, Aria Vega & Cami Da Baby
- ‘Yummy Yummy Love’ – Momoland & Natti Natasha
The Best ‘Beatmakers’ (Best Producer or DJ who creates the best tracks in the industry)
- albert hype
- Bizarre
- caleb calloway
- edgar barrera
- The legendaries
- Mr Naisgai
- MVSIS
- Ovy On The Drums
- sky breaking
- Tainy
The Hottest Coreo (Videos with authentic choreography)
- ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ – Rosalía
- ‘Discipline’ – Lali
- ‘Wrap’ – Anitta
- ‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro
- ‘Wow BB’ – Natti Natasha, El Alfa & Chimbala
Video With The Most Powerful Message (Video with the best social message)
- ‘DPM (De P*ta Madre)’ – Kany García
- ‘Thank you’ – Pedro Capó
- ‘My Lova’ – Farruko
- ‘Dreamy Boy’ – J Balvin
- ‘This Is Not America’ – Residente Feat. Ibeyi
I want more (Influencer or artist that I follow the most on the networks and I always want more)
- Angela Aguilar
- Danna Paola
- Domelipa
- Eduin Caz
- the alpha
- Carol G
- Carol Seville
- Kim Loiza
- Lele Pons
- Luisito Communicates
Together they turn on my networks (Couples who share the most in their networks)
- Anuel AA & Yailin The Most Viral
- Becky G & Sebastian Lletget
- Emilia & Duki
- Gabriel Soto & Irina Baeva
- Juanpa Zurita & Macarena Achaga
- Angela Aguilar – Little Angels
- Camilo – The Tribe
- Carlos Rivera – Riverists
- CNCO – CNCOwners
- Jay Wheeler – Wheels
- Tini – Tinists
Social Dance Challenge (The most imitated dance challenge on the networks)
- ‘Bombón’ – Daddy Yankee, El Alfa & Lil Jon
- ‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G
- ‘Wrap’ – Anitta
- ‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhayco
- ‘Off The Market’ – Danny Ocean
- ‘In Da Getto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
- ‘Jordan’ – Ryan Castro
- ‘Linda’ – Tokischa & Rosalia
- ‘Mon Amour’ (Remix) – Zzoilo & Aitana
- ‘Problemon’ – Álvaro Díaz & Rauw Alejandro
The Most Trendy (Setting trends)
- bad bunny
- Danna Paola
- Emily
- goyo
- Firm Group
- J Balvin
- Carol G
- Maluma
- Raww Alexander
- Reik
- Gabriel Soto – Single with Daughters
- Jesus Zavala – Bunker
- Jose Ron – The Heartless
- Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
- Sebastián Rulli – Overcome the Past
- Angelique Boyer – Overcome the Past
- Carolina Miranda – Who Killed Sara?
- Danna Paola – Elite
- Macarena Achaga – Luis Miguel: The Series
- Yalitza Aparicio – Daughters of Witches
- Angelique Boyer & Sebastián Rulli – Overcome the Past
- Livia Brito & José Ron – The Heartless
- Maite Perroni & Alejandro Speitzer – Dark Desire
- Susana González & David Zepeda – My Fortune is to Love You
- Ursula Corberó & Miguel Herrán – The Paper House