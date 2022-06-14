No Pause: Impostor syndrome, an evil that can be greater in menopause – Eme – 06/14/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

did you ever feel intimidated for an affective or work situation, thinking that you were not too good to be able to achieve it?⁣⁣

We tell you some things about this type of scenes that are so well known under the name imposter syndrome either impostor syndrome and we help you deactivate that button so that this tyrant does not take over you.

Impostor syndrome is explained as “a psychological pattern in which a person doubts their accomplishments and has a persistent internalized fear of being exposed as a ‘fraud’. It is estimated that 70% of people experience these feelings at some time. moment of their lives: at work, at school, in motherhood, in life in general.

Michelle ObamaPenelope Cruz, Tina Fey, Jodie Foster, Kate Winslet are some famous women who have already shared their experiences with this topic.⁣⁣

Imagine how spicy everything gets if we add to the menopause To the mix. Because we all have doubts about ourselves throughout our lives but, also, when menopause invades you, you can start to doubt things you did for a long time.

Thus begins the anxiety, the fear of failure doubles, you feel the passing of the years and the stereotypes of menopause begin to seep into your thoughts. ⁣⁣You don’t want to be that menopausal!⁣⁣

Being a woman has its downsides and being “45+” can be even harder as society tends to be unfriendly over time. Lack of representation of real daily life. We don’t seem to matter as we get older and it’s very easy for us to lose confidence and “shrink”.⁣⁣

But the truth is that you can clear your life of things that do not add up and overcome these boycotting thoughts:

⁣⁣ 1 – Silence the imposter inside you. When you hear you’re not good enough, shhhh.⁣

⁣2 – Avoid perfectionism in favor of self-acceptance.⁣⁣

⁣3 – Challenge yourself with something you think you can’t – you might surprise yourself.⁣⁣

⁣4 – Instead of swallowing your emotions, keep them in mind and move on.⁣⁣

⁣ 5 – Recognize your achievements and conquests.⁣