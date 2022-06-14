Nicki Jam recounted how he got the role in the movie ‘Bad Boys’

Digital Millennium

Nicki Jam has distinguished herself for being one of the most recognized and successful artists within the urban genre, songs like Antics either Xhave positioned themselves at the top of the popularity charts, but music has not been their only talent.





During an interview with the music producer known as “El Chombo”, the reggaeton singer talked about his participation in the film bad boys 3 and recounted how he got the role of villain, sharing a cast with Will Smith.

I wanted to be in the movie bad boysso I thought that if I took Will Smith to the world cup (Russia 2018), I could cut the corduroy to get me into the movie. I took him to Russia and in the same rehearsal I told him: Are you going to do Bad Boys, right? And he looked at me and said yes.” She commented between laughs.

Nicki Jam narrated her plan so that once he was with Will Smith, who would be the protagonist of the film, it would be easier to achieve his goal of entering.

“I told him to put me in there, and he told me to do the casting to see if it went well, but the casting is not the same when they take a singer and want to put him in a movie because they know they will bring a rating. It was different because it’s standing in front of three gringa ladies who don’t know who you are and who only call you action.”

It was in 2020 when bad boys 3 made his debut with the surprise that, indeed, Nicki Jam played the role of the villain Lorenzo Rodríguez. “It seems that I did very well and they put me as a villain in the movie. So the little trick of taking Will Smith to the World Cup came out well ”he finished between laughs.

