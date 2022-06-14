Neymar jr’s first time hands. at the World Series Of Poker

Sunday June 12th Neymar jr. did his debut at the World Series Of Poker in Las Vegas by lining up for the tournament Championship by Limit Holdem.

In past the Brazilian had peeped at WSOP in 2015, but only for cheer on Brazilian players still in the running to day 5 of the Main Event.

Let’s face it immediately: the first time at a World Series green table for “O’Ney” was not one of those memorable. The Paris Saint Germain footballer did not qualify for day2 by raising the white flag in fifth place level of game.

According to the Colleagues of PokerNews following the WSOP in real time in Las Vegas, the player “has shown that he wants to get into the action and that he wants to play lots of hands and fight for every pot”.

We can therefore tell several hands that have seen it hero.

A whole orbit of play from the third level

When the tournament is at third game level, blinds 400-800, i Colleagues by PokerNews report a entire orbit by Neymar.

In the first hand, after having raised preflop from early position and calling the tribet of the player on small blindNeymar bet after the small blind check up flop Q 8 8 the opponent raises, the Brazilian who loves.

Neymar who loves the opponent’s bets also on 9 turn and on 9 riverbut throws his cards in the muck after seeing the player in the small blind spin TO Q .

After folding from utgon the next hand Neymar called from big blind the opening of the player on button after small’s call blind. The soccer player check-raisa the flop Q 5 3 and then continues betting on 3 turn and the 5 river. The opponent calls and cash out the pot with K Q at the sight of 7 4 shot from Brazilian for the mixed project of ladder.

The hand followingafter an early position player opened and the button tribet, Neymar fourbetta from the small blind and flatten fivebet of original raiser after the call of button.

On flop T. 3 2 the fivebettor continues, button raises, Neymar tribetta receiving the call of both opponents.

On the J Neymar leada receiving two calls. On the K river Neymar bet again and only got the call player from early position, who throws his cards into the pile at the sight of the Q Q with which the Brazilian shows up at the showdown.

After folding on the button, he gives cutoff Neymar calls the opening of middle positionflatted by hijack. On flop K. 5 4 the Brazilian who loves MP’s cbet after the fold of hijack. At 2 turn Neymar calls the secondwhile on the 5 which arrives at river the footballer betta after the check opponent. Middle position who loves and throws his cards in the mucking when Neymar turn K 6 .

The call with ace high

To the fourth level of play, blinds 500-1,000 Neymar places a nice call with ace high card. Evidently, we deduce that there was somehistory. Preflop from utg + 1 Neymar calls the raise of utg, it also calls the big player up dark.

On flop 8 8 6 only Neymar calls the continuation bet by utg. On the 7 turn who loves again.

On the river 3 Neymar calls the third barrel opponent, utg turns Q T. and with his A 9 Neymar cash out.

The collapse

On the level followingthe fifth of the tournamentwith blinds 600-1,200, Neymar finds himself with 15 big bets at the end of triptych of hands that we go to tell.

In Before the Brazilian called preflop from the big blind and called the cbet on the flop before folding to the turn. In the second, after having raised from button and receiving the small blind tribet, Neymar fourbetta and then call the donkbet opponent on flop K. T. 7 . On the A turn and the T river Neymar continues callbut mucka when the opponent turn K J .

In the hand next one Neymar is found to be betting from cutoff on flop A Q 2 big blind check-raisa and the Brazilian calls, as well as does on turn Q and on the river 7 . Before to throw the cards in the pile at the sight of the full with 2 2 opponent, Neymar shows quickly an A at the table.

The tournament does not have time to enter the following level of play that for ‘O’Ney’ comes the elimination. At WSOP the Brazilian played a Monday afternoon sit’n’go private by 16 players of which we only know that he has not seen it winner. But Neymar is also lining up at the cash tables, as evidenced by a video posted on Twitter by Ryan Feldman:

Neymar playing $ 10/25 NL cash game right now pic.twitter.com/NmEI5SBut8 – Ryan Feldman (@TheRyanFeldman) June 13, 2022

In the next few days we will see if Neymar’s debut at the World Series Of Poker tournaments is destined to remain an isolated case.

Cover photo: Alec Rome / PokerNews