New trailer for Uncharted, the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg (finally with a mustache!)

Tom Holland is smashing the box office around the world with Spider-Man No Way Home, but in less than two months he will star in a new film franchise from Sony Pictures: Uncharted.

Holland will be Nathan Drake in the film adaptation of the Naughty Dog video game saga exclusive to PlayStation consoles, and today they have released the second trailer for the film, with more action and set pieces that emulate that of the action video game.

VIDEO Uncharted – Trailer 2

The first trailer for this movie came out a few weeks ago. This one is not very different, but there is more action: in addition to the sequence of Drake jumping between boxes hanging from a plane, a carbon copy of an Uncharted 3 level, we see a totally original sequence, a naval battle… in the air.

Also, at the end of the trailer we see Sully (Wahlberg) with his characteristic mustache. And it is that the first trailer infuriated the fans because Sully did not have his mustache, but it seems that he will have it in the movie … although we hope that he is not just a guide at the end of the movie.

In addition to Holland and Wahlberg the film will have a Spanish presence (several sequences were shot in Spain, including the city of Barcelona), and will have Antonio Banderas as the villain. A week ago a poster was also seen.

Uncharted will be released in theaters around the world on February 11thalmost coinciding with the release of Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5, remaster of Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy, which comes out on January 28.

This title will come out later on PC, on a date yet to be announced, and will be the saga’s debut on computers. Both on Steam and PS5 the games will have 4K mode, 60fps and up to 120fps on screens that support 120 Hz. And it is that Sony plans to launch more of its exclusive games on PC.