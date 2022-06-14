new disease and refuge in God (VIDEO)

The singer posted a video on his social networks communicating that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The famous Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber published on June 10 on his networks a video dedicated to his fans in which he explains that once again he has health problems that force him to suspend, at least temporarily, the shows he had planned in the near future.

This time it’s about the Ramsay Hunt syndromefor which half of her face is paralyzed, as shown in the video she posted.

The problem is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is characterized by internal and external eruptions. Anyone who has had this disease in the past can later develop this syndrome.

“I’d like to let you know what’s going on. Obviously, from what you can see on my face I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt. It is because of this virus that attacks the ear nerve and facial nerves that the face has become paralyzed. As you can see, this eye isn’t blinking, I can’t smile with this side of the face, this nostril isn’t moving… ”, explained Bieber in his video.

The singer then asked his fans to understand the situation: “For those who are frustrated with the cancellation of my next shows, I’m just physically unable to do them. As you can see, this is quite serious. I wish it wasn’t, but obviously my body is telling me I need to calm down. “

Although Bieber said he has an optimistic attitude towards the situation and hopes to get over it as soon as possible (it is, in fact, a disease that he cures, and this fuels the positive attitude), it is still unclear for how long. time will have to stay away from the scenes.