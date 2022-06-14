new disease and refuge in God (VIDEO)

The singer posted a video on his social networks communicating that he suffers from Ramsay Hunt syndrome

The famous Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber published on June 10 on his networks a video dedicated to his fans in which he explains that once again he has health problems that force him to suspend, at least temporarily, the shows he had planned in the near future.

This time it’s about the Ramsay Hunt syndromefor which half of her face is paralyzed, as shown in the video she posted.

The problem is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, which is characterized by internal and external eruptions. Anyone who has had this disease in the past can later develop this syndrome.

“I’d like to let you know what’s going on. Obviously, from what you can see on my face I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt. It is because of this virus that attacks the ear nerve and facial nerves that the face has become paralyzed. As you can see, this eye isn’t blinking, I can’t smile with this side of the face, this nostril isn’t moving… ”, explained Bieber in his video.

The singer then asked his fans to understand the situation: “For those who are frustrated with the cancellation of my next shows, I’m just physically unable to do them. As you can see, this is quite serious. I wish it wasn’t, but obviously my body is telling me I need to calm down. “

Although Bieber said he has an optimistic attitude towards the situation and hopes to get over it as soon as possible (it is, in fact, a disease that he cures, and this fuels the positive attitude), it is still unclear for how long. time will have to stay away from the scenes.

Curiously, right in the affected area, from the right ear to the collarbone, Bieber exhibits a tattoo in Gothic letters with the word “patience” (patience), a virtue to which he will certainly have to resort and which will be strengthened in the face of this problem. is manifested. He will also have to rest, as he himself recognizes, to be able to return to devoting himself to “what I was born for”, to use his words.

JUSTIN BIEBER

Justin’s life has seen many vicissitudes, and his way of dealing with them hasn’t always been the best. He has fallen into the excesses and follies of superstars, but he has also been able to find the right path.

He himself explained it like this in an Instagram post two years ago:

“I am from Stratford, Ontario, Canada. I didn’t have material things, and money and fame never motivated me, I just loved music. As a teenager, however, I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate where I placed my value. My values ​​started to slowly change. Ego and power began to dominate, and my relationships took a hit. I really want healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my weaknesses and learn from them! And I want to walk in God’s plans for me and not try to do things on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires every day in order to be a good husband and future father! I am grateful for the fact that I can walk with Jesus while He leads the way ”.

The same tone also inspires the end of his recent post in which he exposed the news of his current illness: “Normality will be back. We don’t know how long it will take, but it will be fine. I have hope, and I trust in God and that all of this happens for a reason. I’m not sure what it is now, but in the meantime I will rest ”. The singer then concluded his message with expressions of affection for his fans and wishes for peace.

