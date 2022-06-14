Netflix: Fans predict Adam Sandler’s Oscar nomination for “Hustle”

After the premiere of “Hustle” (Claw)the new film starring Adam Sandlerreleased on the platform Netflixthe social networks have begun with the bets predicting that it is possible that the actor could be nominated in the next edition of the Oscar awardsBefore, what they consider, is one of the best performances of their career.

“Hustle” has not only surprised moviegoers for the interpretation of Adam Sandler, who gives life to a talent scout in basketball, offers a special drama that is considered by many to be one of the most important stories of this year in cinemaWell, the parade of NBA stars that appear in the film has also been quite applauding.

The film focuses on how this talent scout Stanley Sugermanafter discovering an exceptional basketball player abroad “Bo Cruz” -played by the professional player Juancho Hernangómez, of the Utah Jazz- with a complicated past, turns his bad streak of decisions by betting on this player who is shaping up to be one of the great stars in the professional circuit of USAalthough along the way he will have to prove that his new pupil and his intuition were the right ones to vindicate himself and succeed in the NBA.

The film has been applauded by the public, who on social networks have highlighted the performance of Adam Sandler in the dramatic genre within a sports story, as they remember that the actor, recognized for his extensive career in comedy, has not had the value it deserves outside of the stories of laughter, after he was not nominated for an Oscar, for his performance in “Uncut Gems”, which was released and co-produced exclusively for Netflix in 2019.

“Adam Sandler’s acting renaissance is being glorious. In ‘HUSTLE’, again in the hands of Netflix (as in ‘Uncut Gems’), he proves it again.

Here is a very tall performer who is going to give us his best roles in the maturity of his career. Bravo for him”, have indicated fans on social networks, who have also celebrated the involvement of many current players and iconic figures such as Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and LeBron James in the project.

Backed by the NBA

Another of the strong points that viewers have found in “Hustle” is the great direction that Jeremiah Zagar managed to establish in the cast, because based on the script written by Adam Sandler himself, who also appears as a producer, various professional players provide an admirable interpretation that makes clear the chiaroscuro that can be experienced in a professional league like the NBA.

This approach to reality, based on the drama with some touches of humor, is also the responsibility of Lebron Jameswho opted for Adam’s project, taking responsibility as the film’s producer.

Among the stars that appear stand out Willy Hernangomezfrom the team of New Orleans Pelicansin addition to Spanish players like Pierre Oriola, Alex Abrines, Felipe Reyes, and Jose Manuel Calderon.as well as the coach Sergio Scariolo They also have a part in the film.

Anthony Edwardswho is a player in the Minnesota Timberwolves, has also made a good impression by being the antagonist of the story, while Mark Jackson, coach of the Golden State Warriors, also joins the cast, along with Boban Marjanović of the Dallas Mavericks, Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat and Moritz Wagner of the Orlando Magic, for example.

