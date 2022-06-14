Néstor Araujo appears on the radar of America

Sources assured ESPN Digital that Néstor Araujo could return to Mexico, once there are several clubs interested in his services, including América

MEXICO — The central defender Nestor Araujo is in the sights of America to reinforce the Eagles, for the following season.

Sources assured ESPNDigital that the player of Celta Vigo he could return to Mexico, once there are several clubs interested in his services.

In principle, Ciudad Juarez Braves He was nothing to become the defender, but from one moment to another that possibility fell.

Now, the version is that Araujo interests the Eagles, although so far it is unknown if there was already an approach or it is just pure interest. The truth is that Néstor’s possible return to Mexico is getting closer and closer, after his time in Spain, which was acceptable.

Néstor Araujo has aroused the interest of several Mexican clubs, including América. picture 7

It is also known that Nestor Araujo He has a one year contract with him. Celta Vigo of LaLiga of Spain.

The 30-year-old Mexican defender has played in foreign football since 2018. Blue CrossAraujo was champion with the Santos Laguna in 2015 before embarking on his adventure in football on the Old Continent.

Araujo is one of the soccer players who aim to be on the final list of the Mexican National Team coach, Gerardo Martino, for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.