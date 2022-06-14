More than 10 new games have just been confirmed for Nintendo Switch in the Summer of Gaming 2022

again the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and confirmed details in the Summer of Gaming 2022:

Hell Pie – July 21, 2022

Hell Pie is a raunchy 3D platformer that takes bad taste to the next level! The game asks to grab the horns of Nate, the ‘Demon of Bad Taste’. He is given the honorable task of gathering the disgusting ingredients for Satan’s infamous birthday cake. To do so, Nate must venture into the overworld and do whatever it takes to make sure those ingredients are secured in time, or he’ll have to pay big!

Please Touch the Artwork – Summer 2022

There are 160 paintings (2-3 hours of gameplay) spread across 3 unique sets. The first game tells the story of the origin of pure abstract art. It is a challenging puzzle where you will add colors and lines to a canvas to recreate abstract paintings.

Greek Tragedy – Fourth quarter of 2022

Greek Tragedy is a retro style indie survival horror game with puzzle elements. Help Amy maintain her life on the cultist-invaded college campus and maybe save her relationship in the meantime. Uncover conspiracies, sabotage hidden rituals and run for your life! Nostalgic PS1 aesthetic included.

Humanless – Fourth quarter of 2022

Humanless is a 2D platform pixel art double stick shooter game. He plays as a super skilled combatant with superhuman speed and agility. He battles ruthless demons as you run and jump to dodge evil traps through carefully crafted levels.

whatever – Fourth quarter of 2022

A top-down isometric meme racing game inspired by true events. Have you ever wondered how difficult it is to drift the giant freighter through the small canal? Even if it isn’t, the game is much more than just a crazed meme. It has controller support. AND BOSSES!

One More Gate: A Wakfu Legend – Early 2023

In One More Gate, players will travel to fantastical locations as they harness the power of Wakfu to create devastating combos and lay waste to all who stand in their way. The world of One More Gate draws inspiration from Ankama’s rich multimedia heritage in comics, anime, and games, with bold design, a vibrant color palette, and gorgeously rendered effects that are sure to capture gamers’ imaginations.

Explore a haunting world, both real and metaphorical, and find the keys needed to fight the monsters within and without. Get sucked into an intensely emotional story that unfolds in an elaborate and evil setting.

The world of Ekis has been thrown into chaos by unknown forces. The seaside bastion known as Sapir Wharf, and home to the Guardians, has been attacked by a mysterious robotic army. As the last remaining Dock Guardian, Elsie must investigate the cause behind the attacks on her home and the disappearance of her friends as she discovers the truth of her creation.

falling out – Without date

Play as Giorgio or Felicie in solo, co-op, or vs. Easily switch between characters to use each of their unique features. Boat not included. It’s fun to explore, but don’t take too long because these temples get flooded! Grab what you can and get to the exit before it’s too late. Oh, and please, don’t leave your partner behind…

The bloodthirsty Penanggal is a hideous creature with origins in Malay folklore. It consists of nothing more than a disembodied head and dangling entrails. The Indonesian myth of Babi Ngepet tells of sorcerers who sacrifice their humanity to become boar demons. Hungry Ghosts tales are superstitions brought over by Chinese immigrants: undead horrors cursed to remain hungry forever due to their greed in mortal life.

Secondly, scrap riders has been confirmed for September 21, 2022 with this trailer:

Also, Lords of Ravage has been confirmed for November without a specific date for now with this trailer:

Finally, Redout 2 It has been delayed again, this time only for Nintendo Switch and until July, without a specific date.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop?