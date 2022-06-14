Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian and her family dazzle at the fashion event

One of the most anticipated visits at the Met Gala 2022, the fashion event held this Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of New York, was that of Kim Kardashian’s family, with her sisters Khloé, Kourtney, her stepsisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and his mother Chris Jenner.

Thus, the most popular clan of American television arrived on the red carpet of the ‘Oscars of fashion’. And, of course, they made an impact with their ‘looks’. Above all, Kim Kardashian, who paid tribute to Marilyn Monroe by wearing a dress similar to the one worn by the late actress in 1962.

Not only was her glittering outfit reminiscent of the one Monroe wore that night in the 1960s when she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to then-US President John F. Kennedy, but so was her platinum blonde hair.

In conversation with the magazine fashion, kim kardashian said: “The idea came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought: what would I have done for the American theme if it hadn’t been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that It’s Marilyn Monroe.”

The Kardashian clan and the Jenners at the Met Gala 2022

In line with the theme ‘Gilded Glamor’ (golden age of the United States) that marked this edition of the Met Gala, Khloe Kardashian stepped on the carpet for the first time at this event, wearing a dress golden and black sleeve, signed by the Moschino fashion house.

kourtney kardashian also debuted in met gala in a Thom Browne ensemble. The socialite showed off accompanied by her husband Travis Barker, who coincided with her partner by wearing a piece by the same designer and a white sash.

On the other hand, the Jenner sisters also attracted attention in the Met Gala 2022. Kylie came dressed in a peculiar way: a wedding dress from the Off-White fashion house with which she pays tribute to the movie “Runaway Bride”, Julia Roberts’s 90s comedy.

Kendall Jennerfor her part, caught the flashes of the cameras stationed on the red carpet, but not so much because of her dress —a black Prada brand—, but because of her makeup: the discoloration of her eyebrows, a detail already used by other stars before that begins to become a trend.

Finally, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan, Chris Jennerdid not escape tributes in a yellow Oscar de la Renta gown that reminded many of one worn by Jackie Kennedy.

