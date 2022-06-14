Meryl Streep. Actress with the most Oscar nominations and one of the most winners

Very few actresses can be recognized for their work at the Oscars, one of the most important ceremonies in cinema, however, the history of Meryl Streep with this award is very unique, since although she has won some statuettes, she is the actress with the most nominations in the history of the gala.

Without a doubt, Meryl Streep is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood, throughout his career he has worked in various films and his interpretation has led her to be nominated 21 times for the Oscar Awards, so she is the celebrity with the most nominations for this award, which shows that her work has impressed more than one.

Although being 21 times nominated for an Oscar may be a difficult record to beat, it also implies that the actress has lost on several occasions.

Meryl Streep, the most nominated at the Oscars

In 1978, Meryl Streep received her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The hunter, but it was a year later when the actress won her first statuette for the film Kramer vs. Kramer also in the category for which she had previously been nominated.

From that moment on, Meryl Streep was nominated several times, this time for Best Actress thanks to her characters in movies like The French Lieutenant’s Wife, A Cry in the Dark, The Bridges of Madison County, The Devil Wears Fashion, Julie & Julia, Doubt and the most recent The Post in 2017.

Because she has been nominated 21 times, many believe that the actress should have more awards, since so far the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has only awarded him three statuettes, a number that makes her the second actress to win more awards at the Oscars.

The second most winning actress at the Oscars

Although it seems a bit contradictory for being the most nominated actress in the history of the Oscar Awards, Meryl Streep also has another record in this ceremony, she is the second most awarded actress.

As we mentioned, her first statuette was won in 1979 as Best Supporting Actress. Her second award came in 1982, this time in the category of Best Actress. thanks to his leading role in the film Sophie’s decision.

After almost 30 years, the academy presented her with her third award for Best Actress after her acclaimed work in The woman of iron where she gave life to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher.

Meryl Streep is the second actress with the most Oscar Awards, surpassed only by Katherine Hepburn, who in his career managed to take home four statuettes. On the other hand, Mary she has a tie for second with Ingrid Bergman, who also won three awards.

PJG