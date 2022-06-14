“Mbappé wanted to know if I could go to PSG”

He had to work hard to achieve his goal, but he succeeded. Just a few days ago, Real Madrid officially confirmed the signing of French midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. The Monaco footballer lands in the Spanish capital after being one of the best players last season in Ligue 1 and with the clear objective of shining with the elastic merengue. The French international is currently the merengue man of the day due to his presentation in society.

Follow after this ad

The 22-year-old player, who has signed with the European champion for the next six seasons, underwent a medical examination this morning at the Sanitas clinic before going to Valdebebas in order to be the protagonist of the different protocol acts with his new team, where he will wear the number 18.

The first to speak was Florentino Pérez

“We have just finished a season that will be remembered forever, with the 35th League and the 14th Champions League. But Real Madrid does not stop at complacency. We always want more, that is why we all already dream of winning the 15th European Cup. For We work hard for this, to achieve what many must consider impossible. We have a great squad, with players who have won five Champions Leagues, but the next challenges will be tough, so we must strengthen ourselves. Today a magnificent footballer arrives at our club; we welcome Aurélien Tchouaméni, one of the best midfielders in the world”.

“Dear Aurélien, congratulations, because you have fulfilled your dream of playing for Real Madrid. At 22 you had the chance to choose and you have chosen Real Madrid. Your teammates, Benzema and Camavinga, will have told you about the magic of the Bernabéu. Now you will find out for yourself.”

“You will have the support of Real Madrid, which will give you everything in exchange for demanding effort and commitment. Starting today, you represent the sacred values ​​of this club. Here everything has been achieved with camaraderie, respect and solidarity. Today begins a stage of your life that you will feel proud of. In a few minutes you will wear the Real Madrid shirt, the one you have chosen. Bienvenue Aurélien; bienvenue a ta maison”.

After the president, it was Aurélien Tchouaméni himself who spoke

“I am very happy to be at the best club in the world. We are going to work to win many more titles. Thanks to the president, my agent and my family for having me here. Hala Madrid!”

Then, the player has responded to the media in a press conference

Happiness for arriving at Real Madrid: “This is a dream, to sign for the best club in the world. We are going to work hard to win even more titles, expand the history of this team.”

PSG call: “It’s true that I had the opportunity to choose, but as soon as I found out that Madrid was interested, I didn’t hesitate for a second. I want to leave a mark on football history and there is no better team for that than Real Madrid”.

Talks with Benzema and Camavinga: “I have spoken with them, yes. Camavinga spoke to me quickly as soon as things came out in the press. He is an example of how you improve when you play in the best team in the world. Regarding Benzema… he is the best player in the world, when the negotiations were advancing, he wrote to me to offer his help and tell me about the club. Having had them is lucky”.

The call from Real Madrid: “I had already spoken with other teams, but in my head I was waiting for the call from Madrid. And when he did, I didn’t hesitate for a moment. I spoke with my family and agent to find the best deal. Being here is wonderful”.

Mbappé tried to convince him: “Kylian decided to stay in Paris, knowing that I would surely leave Monaco. He wanted to know if I could go to PSG, but I told him that my first option was Real Madrid and he understood perfectly. I come to the best team in the world and I don’t fear the competition. I have to show my quality and I’m really looking forward to it”.

What will he bring to Real Madrid: “Intelligence, passing, interceptions, physical… I want to help the team grow with all these aspects.”

Favorite position: “Since I was little I have always played with two midfielders. At Real Madrid, who play with a 4-3-3, my position will probably be as six; but I can also do it as eight”.

Pronunciation of your name: “Orelien Shuameni. As an anecdote, I saw the comebacks and wrote to my agent to say ‘please, do everything you can so that he goes to Real Madrid”.

Inspiration: “I try to be inspired by American culture, people like Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan. They are legends who always gave, or maximum, trying to perfect their game. You can never believe that with the minimum you are going to achieve success. You have to give everything on the day a day”.

Its price scares you: “That’s not up to me. I try to do my best on the pitch; numbers are things between clubs and with the current market… It’s not the same as before. But honestly, I’m not going to talk about the price of my signing I’m not interested in anything.”

New Casemiro: “Casemiro has an exceptional career. When I was young, I used to watch Madrid matches and I have been very inspired by players who have been six. If one day I win five Champions like him, it will mean that I have not done badly”.

Guaranteed minutes: “This is a challenge. I’m not just thinking about the World Cup, that’s in November. My head is with Real Madrid and, although I could have more guaranteed minutes with other teams, this is a challenge”.

The dream of Real Madrid: “As I’ve said before, as soon as Real Madrid came out of the talks, I directly told my agent to close that deal, it was what I wanted most. There were more options, but this is a dream that comes true today.”

Reason for the number 18: “I’ve worn 8 for many years, but here it is Kroos. When I arrived I asked what bibs were available, they told me it was 18 and I chose it because it was the closest thing to 8.”

Sensation when seeing the 14 Champions: “There you see that this is the best club in the world. I spoke with the president and we agree that we must look for new titles, even more challenges. I have said it before, we are going to continue working to get more titles.”

Idols: “Obviously Zidane is a Real Madrid icon. I have many memories of the 2006 World Cup, where despite losing the final, he played some incredible games. I’ve also paid close attention to Benzema. They are my idols”.

What has Fabregas taught you in Monaco: “It’s true, I’ve always had a very good relationship with him. The first thing he told me was that as soon as he got the ball back, what you have to do is look forward, because you can catch the team off balance. He taught me to see the whole field as I got the ball back, to have all that information quickly. I want to keep improving in these aspects and I’m at the best possible club for this”.

Talk with Carlo Ancelotti: “I wrote to him a few weeks ago, during the negotiations, to find out what he thought. He told me that if I wanted to continue growing as a player and become one of the best midfielders in the world, I had to come to Real Madrid. When my transfer was finalized, He told me how happy he was.”