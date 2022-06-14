Marvel presents new images of Thor: Love and Thunder

Digital Millennium

There are only a few weeks left for the new movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be released. Although expectations are high since the arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home Y Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to the cinemas, fans They hope that the new installment of Thor does not disappoint.

Marvel has left almost nothing to the imagination because from the first moment we could see Mighty Thor in the official trailer of the film but now they decided to share images of more characters like Gorr, Valkyrie, Zeus and a couple more.

Even though you’re images promotions are appreciated by the fans, Marvel decided to keep The Guardians of the Galaxy who have been confirmed for months and if they had a presence in the movie trailer.

It seems that the Thor movies have not had much importance in recent years, however, this new installment makes the God of Thunder the only founding member of The Avengers to have a fourth solo film.

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, a character who since 2013 had her last appearance in Thor: The Dark World. Thor Love and Thunder It will hit theaters on July 7 and is expected to last 1 hour and 59 minutes, one of the shortest Marvel premieres in recent years.

