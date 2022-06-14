Luca Guadagnino’s film with Zendaya has a release date!

A few months ago had arrived the indiscretion of a new film by Luca Guadagnino with Zendaya as protagonist. Entitled Challengersfew details of the project are still known, including the cast that will see the star of Euphoria and Marvel tops the list which also includes Josh O’Connor. Now is the release date.

Challengersa film that will see together for the first time the Italian director and the American star, will be released in US theaters on August 11, 2023so filming should be imminent, given that there is just a year left from the aforementioned release.

According to the synopsis of Challengers also reported by The Wrap, it will be a romantic sports-themed film set in the world of professional tennis: “Zendaya will be a tennis player turned coach who managed to turn her husband (Faist) into a Grand Slam winner. But when he takes home a losing streak, she will push him to enter a low-league event known as Challenger, where he will have to contend with an opponent (O’Connor) who turns out to be his ex-best friend. as well as his wife’s ex-boyfriend“.

In addition to the aforementioned Zendaya, who is really experiencing a golden age among the small screen with Euphoria and after the success of Spider-Man: No Way Homejoined the cast of Challengers there will also be the star of The Crown Josh O’Connor (the interpreter of the young Prince Charles) and the actor of West Side Story Mike Faist (the interpreter of Riff).

The star of Euphoria And Spider-Man: No Way Home you will see match a pharaonic salary of between 11 and 13 million dollarsand will find Amy Pascal herself as a producer in force at Sony Pictures for the films with Tom Holland.