Love and Thunder used humor for the return of Natalie Portman

They reveal how they convinced Natalie Portman to return as Jane Foster in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder.

One of the great surprises that the film will bring Thor: Love and Thunder It will be Jane Foster will get the power of God of Thunder and the Mjolnir. But for what Natalie Portman will return to the role, the director Taika Waititi had to assure him that his character would be very different from the two films he had already made of Marvel.

In a recent interview with Fandango All Access, Taika Waititi reveals everything he had to promise to Natalie Portman to make an epic comeback Thor: Love and Thunder.

“I went to her house and she gave me a glass of water… I think what we did with Ragnarok was that it made these movies appealing to other actors as well, like Christian Bale really saw that and said, I want to do something fun and I came here!” here, I wanted to be a part of this! And Natalie too and… I think she just wanted to make sure that… I don’t even know how to say it, but… Her character in those early movies, she’s probably not the most exciting version of the female character that we want from these movies… I had to talk to her about the fact that I wanted to change that character, just like we had changed Thor’s character in Ragnarok and give him a little more license to be adventurous and fun because Natalie is such a fun person. And sometimes… Those kinds of things can’t… I don’t know, they’re not the main focus when they come up with characters… You know in the movies.”

Jane Foster will be very important in the film.

Thor: Love and Thunder will show us the character of Natalie Portman receiving great power and helping Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on your space adventures. But in addition, we will be able to see how they resume their relationship, since it has been a long time since the last time they saw each other.

The movie Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on July 8, 2022. While the two previous installments of Marvel in which he has participated Jane Foster can be enjoyed in Disney Plus.