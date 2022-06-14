Let Me Be…Enchanted, the first part of the new Reebok and Cardi B

Reebok and Cardi B present the first part of their new joint collection Let Me Be… Enchanted. Discover the most charming drop from the international star and the American sportswear and footwear firm

The fruitful collaboration between Reebok and Cardi B continues with Let Me Be… Enchanted, the first part of what is new from the singer, rapper, songwriter, actress and businesswoman together with the iconic American brand of sneakers, clothing, and sports accessories. For this new release that they have divided into two parts, they have wanted to continue with the same line of the previous collections; respecting and extolling the aesthetics and empowerment of the artist through the strong codes and heritage of Reebok.

For this Reebok and Cardi B’s first drop Let Me Be… Enchanted, opt for a more summery color palette full of exaggerated details that perfectly reflect the cheeky and fun essence of the artist. We can see it in the Classic Leather x Cardi B V2 sneaker model, which comes in a powerful ultra berry shade, an oversized Vertor graphic and heel tab, and an XXL lug sole.

The other shoe in this collection that Cardi B has intervened is the legendary Freestyle Hi, who now takes the name of legendary Freestyle Hi Cardi. This renewed icon comes in three different color options (Glass Blue, Moonstone and Quartz Rose) that correspond to the fresh and groundbreaking spirit of the collection. The differentiating elements of this silhouette are the transparent ankle straps that refer to Cardi’s way of being and a print on the tongue of the shoe.

In addition to the long-awaited sneaker models, they also present two garments that will become your next must-haves: The stunning ultra berry faux fur jacket which they have baptized as Cardi B Fur and the Cardi 2-in-2 leotard; a tight bodysuit in the same glass blue tone as the Freestyle Hi Cardi from the collaboration and that we can see in the campaign that accompanies this release.

This first part of the collection will be available from June 17 HERE and Foot Locker stores. Even so, the Classic Leather x Cardi B V2 sneakers model in Ultra Berry color will only be available to members of Reebok Unlocked through the Reebok website. If you want to see some of the previous drops from Reebok and Cardi B, you just have to click HERE.