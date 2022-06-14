Leonardo’s android becomes reality, secret project revealed – Chronicle

The largest museum in the world dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci has an area of ​​one million square meters. There are no queues, no days and times to respect. No crowd to overcome to stop 12 seconds in front of the Mona Lisa, dazzled by flashes and selfies. And to visit this museum, you just need an internet connection. It is with this business card that Professor Mario Taddei, professor of virtual reality and design at the Acme art academy in Milan, presented himself in the great hall of San Niccolò, for the Summer School of Artificial Intelligence and Life Sciences. His activity, dedicated to the study and development of interactive multimedia products for the dissemination of science, has for some time focused on Leonardo and on how, by studying the lesser-known codes, it is possible to discover new ideas and projects, such as that of a water clockwork system connected with a human bust, a real mechanical android. Taddei studied and built Leonardo’s best-known machines, including the mechanical lion, considered a milestone in robotics, so much so that in 2015 he even inspired the gigantic metal lion on which Katy Perry showed up at Super Bowl 2015. “Leonardo si presents to the Duke of Milan as a military engineer – said Taddei – and only at the last points of what we can consider the first curriculum in history writes that, in times of peace, he also dedicated himself to painting. The duke needed weapons, not of painters, after all. And all the machines he proposes, Leonardo had read and studied in other books. The parachute, for example, had already been designed by an anonymous Sienese. Science works like this “. That is, every invention is always the improvement of something that already exists.

