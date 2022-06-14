Lady Gaga in ‘Joker 2’ as Harley Quinn

Just thinking about the possibility of Lady Gaga becoming Harley Quinn, passed through the distorted prism of Todd Phillips, in the film Joker 2 is one of the great joys that 2022 has given us. If the news of Lady Gaga’s negotiations with Todd Phillips and Warner Bros to join the sequel to joker And if it is confirmed that her character was finally Harley Quinn, it would be the best news of 2022 in the field of Entertainment. Without a doubt. To be honest, I didn’t want to know anything about Joker 2. In the same way that he would not want to know anything about Taxi Driver 2. it was enough for me joker and with its magnificent ending (eye, not that epilogue that did nothing but blur what we had been told). joker It’s a great origins movie, a story of learning, what Americans call coming out of age, only that of a sociopathic incel already advanced in years, and did not need a second part. But, of course, that was because it hadn’t occurred to me that Joker 2 could tell us another story of origins: that of Harley Quinn. Because the general public has always been wrong, but dead wrong, about Harley Quinn: she is not the Joker’s girlfriend. The character of the Joker is the origin of Harley Quinn, her condemnation, her journey towards madness. And there fits a new story of origins. And she’s a Harley Quinn (assuming, remember, that’s her character) complementary to the character of Margot Robbie. In the same way that there are several Jokers, several versions of Harley Quinn can coexist. And no, they don’t have to live in the same Universe.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker belong to different cinematographic universes. Could they have gotten together? Man, I think they are two different creative universes. We already know what would happen if we put Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn together with Jared Leto’s Joker: basically it happens suicide squad, once again a female character is subordinated to a male character. But the question that really needs to be asked is: What would happen if we put Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn together with Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker? Margot Robbie already answered this question during the promotion of The Fantabulous Adventures of Harley Quinn: “[…] the two characters live in two completely different worlds, Todd Phillips’ Gotham is very different. I don’t know how that gap could be fixed… I guess he would drive him even crazier. She would be on the other side of the fridge saying: What the hell are you doing, man?! And he would reply: Just give me one more minute, I’m having to deal with a lot of sh… Quite eloquent. I think that settles the issue.

The one with the Joker and Harley Quinn has always been a story of obsession. Harley Quinn has always left the Joker for the same reason: to end a clearly abusive relationship. And every time she’s gone, she’s been chased by the Joker. If Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker became obsessed before he became something other than Arthur-Fleck-I-live-with-my-mother-linen-pajamas with the character of Sophie (still wondering if he killed her?) imagine even how obsessed you can be now with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn. If it is true and it is not a decoy that the film will be a musical, think of a lalaland bizarre of broken dreams and a life of crime. And I would give for an alternative ending to that of lalaland, if you think about it. When Harley manages in the comic series of her to find a boyfriend with whom she has a reasonably stable life and without abuse from her, Joker tries to convince her boyfriend of how bad she is. He thinks that wouldn’t have been good for Ryan Gosling’s character…

What connection does Lady Gaga already have with Joker?

The connection is Todd Phillips, producer of A star has been born, where Lady Gaga, if you think about it, is already the Harley Quinn of the musical version of Arthur Fleck brought to life by Bradley Cooper (without all the incel stuff, of course). Or had she forgotten you? I am convinced that when Todd Phillips said there would be no sequel to joker I was serious. The problem is that she later remembered the interpretation of Lady Gaga in A star has been bornAnd, of course, why not?

