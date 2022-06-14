Kylie Jenner sports $ 1.5 pink Jimmy Choo sandals and a $ 750 purse after being criticized for “flaunting” her wealth
Kylie Jenner showed off her latest luxury fashion finds including a $ 1.5k pair of shoes and a $ 750 handbag.
It comes after the reality star suffered a backlash for “flaunting” her wealth.
Taking her Instagram stories, Kylie, 24, revealed her latest wardrobe additions to her fans.
She sported a pair of pink sandals and a matching bag from the luxury brand Jimmy Choo.
The Italian-made candy pink shoes are worth a whopping $ 1,550 and feature hand-woven details.
They will likely be worn to complement one of Kylie’s summer looks as she continues her journey after giving birth.
Next to the shoes was a mini bag in a matching shade worth $ 750 and also by Jimmy Choo.
The kitsch accessory features a gold handle and shoulder chain and offers a lot of style despite its small proportions.
Although the bag doesn’t offer much room for diapers and baby clothes, Kylie, a mom of two, shared her love of the new items.
He tagged the designer in the post and added a pink heart emoji.
The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has a penchant for expensive fashion accessories and last week showed off his $ 3,000 Balmain gadgets including a pair of custom gloves.
She took her Instagram Stories to share a snap of various items from the French designer, including a small neon green bag that cost $ 2,550, a pair of quilted leather slippers worth $ 750, and a pair of driving gloves with the name Kylie.
He may want to wear gloves when behind the wheel of his new $ 270,000 Lamborghini, which makes up only a small part of his $ 6 million car collection.
‘MUST BE BEAUTIFUL’
A few weeks earlier, the Hulu star posed with a $ 210,000 Birkin bag before boarding her $ 72 million private jet.
Not all of his followers were impressed though, and some turned to a Reddit thread for Kardashian fans to share their criticism.
“Imagine being so rich that you can simply lose $ 200,000 on a plain looking purse,” snorted one.
“It must be nice to scroll and never worry about your bank account again,” wrote another.
A third person told the cosmetics mogul, “Keep flaunting your wealth Kylie – that’s the only thing you know how to do.”
LUXURY LIFE
Even the TV star’s children, four-year-old daughter Stormi, and her currently unnamed baby boy have not been excluded from the lavish lifestyle.
Kylie recently had her eldest son tow a $ 2,000 pink Prada bag, while she previously sported a $ 5,000 Dior stroller for her newborn after buying him a Chrome Hearts stroller said to be worth $ 10,000.
Meanwhile, the makeup mogul recently took a break to enjoy a Utah vacation during which he stayed at a $ 5,000-a-night luxury hotel.
Kylie shares her two children with rapper Travis Scott, who is preparing to make his musical comeback following the Astroworld tragedy last November.