Kylie Jenner and the postpartum message on Instagram

Since she welcomed her second child last February, Kylie Jenner has not hesitated to show the reality of postpartum through social networks. A decision that has also been made by other great fashion icons such as Ashley Graham or Britney Spears with the aim of normalizing a situation that thousands of mothers are going through.

A few weeks ago, the youngest of the Kardashian clan confessed on her Instagram profile, a platform where she gathers more than 340 million followers, that these months, unlike what happened with Stormi, are being much more complicated, “physically, emotionally, spiritually…” And she related that she had started a disciplined exercise routine to recover her figure. Shortly after, Jenner published an image of her belly next to the hand of her eldest daughter, still bulging, normalizing the changes that her body undergoes after pregnancy and giving it as much naturalness as possible.

Today, following this line, Kylie has shared several snapshots doing sports and detailing the great back and knee pain she had suffered in recent months.

“No days off”, he wrote in the first place next to a video in which the model can be seen in a Gym. Later, Kylie Jenner herself confessed that these physical pains had precisely caused a change in her sports routine, they would have slowed down the process. “But my mission is to come back strong,” she pointed out.

Fortunately, it is becoming more and more common to see renowned faces from the VIP scene openly talking about the changes that the body is undergoing, the appearance of stretch marks or even hair loss after pregnancy. Very common aspects that, however, have remained hidden from the gallery for a long time, causing an idealization of pregnancy that has not always been positive, especially among the youngest.

Kylie’s example may be one of the most notorious. The change of attitude from the first pregnancy to this one is remarkable and the great legion of her followers has made it known to her.

