Kim Kardashian takes a look at North West’s Kuromi-themed 9th birthday party: photos

Another sumptuous Kardashian children’s party! Kim Kardashian gave fans a taste of daughter North’s 9th birthday celebration, and it looked like a blast.

Skims founder, 41, uploads a TikTok montage of the bash via her shared account and North’s on Monday, June 13, after the party, which focuses on the character of Sanrio Kuromi. (Nord will turn 9 on Wednesday, June 15.)

“Kuromi Time💜✨,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum titled the video, which included footage of North posing with a Kuromi impersonator and opening some of his many Kuromi gifts. At one point, North and her friends opened a Kuromi-decorated suitcase filled with merchandise, including dolls, school supplies, and stuffed animals.

The video contained no dialogue, but judging by North’s giggles and partygoers, the event was a success. North also displayed some of the Kuromi items in her room, including several stuffed animals, many stickers, and a jewelry box.

Earlier this year, Kardashian threw a similar-themed birthday party for their youngest son, Psalm, who turned 3 in May. The selfish author shares North, Psalm and their siblings Saint, 6, and Chicago, 4, with ex-husband Kanye West.

For the Psalm party, the Hulu personality engaged in a Hulk theme, which manifested itself in a bright green balloon arch, a slime bar, and loads of superhero decorations. Attendees were also able to grab their own giant Hulk fists upon entering the party, and each child was also given a fist-shaped green chocolate sculpture to destroy.

It is unclear if West, 45, attended North’s party, but he was not present at Psalm’s, which took place while he was in Tokyo with one-time girlfriend Chaney Jones. In January, the Grammy winner made headlines when he claimed his ex-wife hadn’t invited him to the Chicago birthday party.

“I was not allowed to know where his party was, there is nothing legal to say that this is the kind of game that is being played,” said the rapper “Famosa” on an Instagram Live at that. moment. “It’s the kind of thing that has really affected my health the longest and I’m just not playing. This year I’m taking control of my fiction ”.

Later that day, however, West apparently made an appearance at the party and was pictured talking to Kris Jenner in an Instagram story posted by Travis Barker’s stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

An insider told Us Weekly after the celebration that Kardashian was completely taken aback by West’s claims that he hadn’t been invited. “There were always two parties planned for Chicago, which was Kanye’s idea,” the source explained. “Kim was shocked to learn that she posted a video about not being invited to her party – that’s not true and as soon as she asked to come she was given the position.”

Keep scrolling for more photos from North’s birthday party.

