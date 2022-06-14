Kim Kardashian ruined Marilyn’s dress she wore at the Met Gala

Some photos show how the iconic gold dress is in “bad shape” after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the last Met Gala in New York

Kim Kardashian jaw-dropping everyone when she showed up at this year’s Met Gala wearing the iconic Jean Louis dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy.

However, now the reality star has been accused of having damaged the dress beyond repair.

The Instagram account @marilynmonroecollection shared some photos of the dress, shots of a before and after the Met Gala.

In the photo taken later, the dress, which was on loan from Ripley’s Believe It or Not !, seems to have several problems, including “missing crystals” or “left hanging by a thread”.

However, a source close to Kim allegedly denied all allegations, revealing that the images “are not accurate” and that claims that the star damaged the dress are “completely false.”

Kim Kardashians, 41, was heavily criticized for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous gold dress at the Met Gala in New York.

Aside from the worldwide ode to Blake Lively’s dress representing the Statue of Liberty, Kim’s dress was the most talked about look of the night.

Marilyn fans have loudly declared that letting Kim Kardashian wear this dress was a insult to the legendary Marilyn and too high a risk for such an iconic piece of fashion.

In addition, the reality TV star shed a whopping 7 pounds before the event to get into the famous dress, only to change into a replica once she finished the red carpet. the original did not fit her correctly.