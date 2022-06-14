Kim Kardashian: in what state did she leave Marilyn Monroe’s dress after wearing it | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | CHEK

kim kardashian wore the historical dress of Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala, held in early May. After returning it, a collector of objects belonging to the late actress reported that the piece suffered “significant” and “permanent” damage after the influencer used it.

When the gala was held, the dress she chose Kim Karsashian caused controversy. Some criticized how it was possible that a celebrity could wear a suit that is part of American history and others warned that the piece could suffer some damage.

The outfit chose by Kim Karsashian It was nothing less than the great dress that Marilyn Monroe wore for the birthday party of US President John F. Kennedy in 1962. This was preserved in the museum “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” from Orlando (Florida) and was loaned to the influencer to wear it at the Met Gala, but apparently it was in poor condition.

Kim Kardashian wore the iconic Marilyn Monreoe dress at the MET Gala last May. (Photo: Composition)

THE DAMAGE CAUSED BY KIM KARDASHIAN TO MARILYN MONROE’S HISTORICAL DRESS

Scott Fordney, the collector specializing in Marilyn Monroe memorabilia, posted on social media an image of how the dress was when Kim Kardashian took it and another of how she returned it. This to make a comparison of the state in which the piece was left after the influencer used it at the Met Gala.

The description that accompanies the photographs warned that the dress will never be the same. “Very committed to maintaining ‘the integrity of the dress and its preservation,’ but…was it worth it?” Fortney wondered.

Although the model and businesswoman lost 7 kilos to be able to dress in Marilyn Monroe’s dress, her voluptuous figure took its toll on the boss who is already 60 years old.

In the images you can see obvious damage: the fabric near the zipper is torn and the dress has lost stones in the lower back.

While the crystals and sequins that were sewn by hand one by one on Marilyn’s body seem to have fallen off due to rubbing against the shawl that Kim Karashian wore at the gala.

So far, neither the museum that preserved it, nor Kim Kardashian herself have made any statements about the state of Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Will they say anything about it?

Of course, after the controversy, the International Council of Museums has prohibited any celebrity from wearing garments with historical value.