Kim Kardashian in the eye of the hurricane for spoiling the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe

Kim Kardashian is on everyone’s lips again, this time for spoiling the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress that the businesswoman and influencer wore at the 2022 MET Gala.

Kardashian assured that she had to lose seven kilos to be able to get into the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when she sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President to John F. Kennedy, but it seems that it was not enough to stop the damage it caused to the valued piece at nearly five million dollars.

The original owner of the dress, who sold it to the Ripleys believe it or not museum, accused them and the influencer of causing damage to the collector’s item.

“So committed to maintaining ‘the integrity of the dress and its preservation,’ was it worth it?” Scott Fortner asked in his The Marilyn Monroe Collection museum account.

He showed several images and explained that the dress is missing crystals and some of them hang from a thread.

So far neither the museum that preserved it, Ripley’s believe it or not, in Orlando, Florida, which acquired the garment for $4.8 million in 2016, nor Kim Kardashian herself have made any statements in this regard.

However, international media indicate that, after the controversy, the International Council of Museums has prohibited any celebrity from wearing garments with historical value.