Kim Kardashian, hairstyle leaves her sister Kourtney Kardashian bald

kim kardashian and her sisters are characterized by always looking perfect and imposing fashion, however this has brought them some complications.

A video has gone viral on social media where kourtney kardashian he explains to his sister Kim that he is going bald, all because of a hairstyle.

In the clip you can see the reaction of Kim who makes a scandal by saying that “fears for the life of his sister”while Kourtney calmly explains that this bald spot is due to an extremely tight hairstyle that she used for an event.

What was Kourtney Kardashian’s hairstyle?

The socialite used a high ponytail to attend an event in New York, it should be noted that this was in 2019, however the video has been taken up again on social networks.

In fact, the clip scene was taken from season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which premiered three years ago.

During one scene, the sisters talk about a bald spot that has formed on the top of Kourt’s head. “Kourtney, you have a great place on top of your head,” Kim says. “Look down, Kourtney. My God, I fear for your life. Have you seen that?”.

“No, but I’m sorry”Kourtney replied. “It’s a hole in my head. I swear it’s from my ponytail, it was so tight I had a bump on my head.” Kim is obviously being overly dramatic, but the place shows.

Here the video.