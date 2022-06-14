Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress; pictures prove it

Apparently Kim Kardashian is once in serious trouble, because the famous would have damaged the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress that she wore at the Met Gala 2022. What happened to the dress that Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday, Mr. President to John F Kennedy? We tell you what we know.

It was through the account of The Marilyn Monroe Collection, where it was reported that the iconic actress’s dress would have been affected by being used by Kim Kardashian.

They assured that it is allegedly missing crystals and has a hanging thread:

“In case you missed it…Crystals are missing and some are left hanging by a thread. The dress, on view at Ripley’s Hollywood headquarters on June 12, 2022,” reads The Marilyn Monroe Collection’s post.

With a before and after photo of the Marilyn Monroe dress that Kim Kardashian wore at the 2022 Met Gala, the damage allegedly done to the garment was shown.

The businesswoman did it, she surprised everyone by wearing one of the most iconic pieces in the world of fashion in the United States: Kardashian paraded nothing more and nothing less than using the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore when interpreting Happy Birthday, Mr. President for John F. Kennedy, in 1962.

“I am so honored to wear the iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy. It is a stunning form-fitting gown adorned with over 6,000 crystals hand-sewn by costumier Jean Louis.”

Kardashian said during the carpet. Weight loss and guard custody; So Kim Kardashian managed to use the iconic piece According to what was shared during the Met Gala carpet, the businesswoman and celebrity underwent a strict diet for three weeks to lose a little more than 7 kilos because it was impossible to modify dress.

In addition, Kardashian was escorted by guards and qualified personnel from the Ripley Museum, the owner of the iconic piece valued at almost 5 million dollars.

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala; wears mythical dress with which she sang to Kennedy Change of dress for a replica during the Met Gala Due to the great responsibility of carrying the historic piece, Kardashian wore Monroe’s dress only for a few moments during the carpet, well, at the end of her parade For the taking of photographs and some interviews, the businesswoman replaced the dress with an identical replica and thus entered the room where the event would take place.

Despite being criticized for not complying with this year’s theme, Kardashian proved to be a celebrity with great weight in the entertainment industry by being able to use the iconic 60-year-old piece, which previously belonged to another entertainment icon. fame as was the model and actress Monroe during those years.

