Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress and there are photos

During the ‘red carpet’ of the MET Gala 2022, the eyes were monopolized by Kim Kardashian and her spectacular dress. Or rather, Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress that she wore when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. If wearing this historic dress (even if it was for a few minutes) was already something to talk about, the ‘celebrity’ generated more controversy stating that in order to wear it she had to make a great physical change and lose 7 kilos in three weeks. All crazy.

When it seemed that everything had been left in an anecdote, more than a month after the event, the gaze is still on the Kardashian and the dress. The piece is about a form-fitting design adorned with over 6,000 crystals hand-sewn by Jean Louis whose original owner was the collector Scott Fortney. this one sold the dress to the museum ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not!‘ and now he accuses him on his Instagram account @marilynmonroecollection of the damage caused to Marilyn’s piece: “So committed to maintaining ‘the integrity of the dress and its preservation,’ was it worth it?”

Through several images published on social networks, Scott has shown the damage caused by the ‘celeb’ to the dress. These flaws are found at the rear where crystals are missing and some are hangingBesides that the fabric is torn in the zipper area. This shows that Kim forced the dress to close it and even at the gala she was seen with difficulty moving which could have caused this damage.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

At the moment neither the museum nor Kim Kardashian have spoken on the subject, but we are clear that it will not happen again because the International Council of Museums prohibited wear garments with historical value to ‘celebrities’. Do you agree with this decision?

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io