Kim Kardashian buys the house next to her mansion in Hidden Hills for $ 6.3 million

Last fall it was revealed that Kim Kardashian would keep the Axel Vervoodt-designed house in the San Fernando Valley – where she lived with Kanye West and their children – for herself after her divorce from the rapper. Now, it appears that the founder of beauty brand KKW is determined to take root in the gated community of Hidden Hills, Los Angeles County, and more than before. According to Dirt, the global influencer, reality TV star and entrepreneur just bought a house adjacent to the Vervoordt-designed property she already owns for $ 6.3 million.

The home, which has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, is sure to need a makeover to align with Kardashian’s minimalist standards. Built in 1975, and owned by the same family ever since, the house, which measures almost 390 square meters, still has a 70s look: the living room has mirrored walls, a staircase with green carpet and a wrought iron railing. rather showy. It is therefore safe to assume that the rest of the house is just as old-fashioned, given that only photos of the living room and dining room are available. From the photos, it appears that much of the greenery outside is now dry, but more than a square kilometer of outdoor space is a good starting point for a transformation.

In 2019, Kardashian and West bought two other properties in Hidden Hills, so with this new purchase Kardashian now owns more than 3 hectares in the neighborhood. And even though the new house is located just behind the main residence, which AD visited in 2020, there is a municipal lane separating the two buildings, so it seems that the complete merging of the two plots of land will be a real challenge, always. that is possible. But even so, owning the adjacent land and home will give Kardashian and her children – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – the privacy they desire.