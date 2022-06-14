Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on vacation at the beach – PHOTOS

It’s been a quiet couple of weeks for Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the most surprising and at the same time the most connected couple in the United States. How are you doing? Where are they kissing? Has Pete gotten any new Kim tattoos? His brief absence is perhaps due to the fact that this past month he has been dominated by the wedding celebrations of well-known goths. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, which Pete did not attend, in Italy.

But Kim Kardashian and Pete who currently have their hair bleached in similar shades, have not disappeared into the night. They go on strong and keep kissing wherever they go (presumably). According to Kim’s latest Instagram post, the couple, who she has been linked to since October 2021, went on a lavish beach vacation together. And they, of course, did a little photo shoot to honor the occasion and share it with the public.

In a post shared on Kim’s Instagram network early Monday, June 13, the Skims founder wears a black bikinior ropes on the beach. There are also some photos of Davidson, but honestly, it’s mostly Kim. In one of the photos, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are on a boat. In another, they kiss while standing in the clear water. Kim, as always, kept the post’s caption simple, writing “beach for 2,” suggesting they had the whole beach to themselves. Sounds good and expensive!

Here are the proofs ofKim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Vacationshared on Kim’s Instagram, below:

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

In early June, a source close to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson He said the couple is discussing moving in together, seven months into their relationship. “Their relationship continues to grow,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are very secure in their relationship and talk about future plans and moving in together. They are looking forward to going on vacation together this summer and having some romantic time alone together. He just wants to make her happy and is making up for not being able to go to the wedding with her.” of Kourtney”.

Article originally published in Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.