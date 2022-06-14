Kim Kardashian and Marilyn Monroe’s ruined dress at the Met Gala: what happened

It is a dress that made history. Not even that of cinema is history and that’s it. It is the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to Madison Square Garden for John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday on May 19, 1962, ten days before his actual birthday, and about a year and a half before his murder on November 22, 1963. In front of 15,000 people a event to raise funds for the Democratic party to which the star contributed with what would become the most famous “birthday song” in history: Happy birthday mr. president.

Met Gala 2022: the 5 most beautiful looks on the red carpet



That dress was worn by Kim Kardashian on the occasion of the last Met, the charity event that brings together the elite of fashion in New York and which was held on May 2nd after two years of pandemic. The choice had already aroused controversy because the influencer had had to lose seven kilos to wear it and then on the day of the test things had not gone as hoped since the dress was stuck at the height of the backside, a considerable inconvenience considering the historical value of the garment that prevents any type of modification.

These photos of the damage done to Marilyn Monroe’s dress before and after it was worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala… I need to go lay down pic.twitter.com/63QwC8l10J – Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) June 13, 2022

After more than a month on social networks the controversy explodes because according to when reconstructed by Sarah McGonagall, photographer and model, passionate about fashion, the dress would have suffered damage after the use of Kardashian. The photomontage would highlight the loss of many crystals and damage to the hinge. “It’s like entering the Louvre and throwing paint thinner directly on the Mona Lisa – wrote McGonagall on social media – The preservation of fashion is important. This is the destruction of an irreplaceable historical artifact, all for a walk on a red carpet. I will do it. a disease”.

Therefore some crystals are missing, while others are “hanging by a thread”, we read on the Instagram account of the Marilyn Monroe Collection. To take the pictures last week it was Scott Fortner, collector who works to authenticate and verify Marilyn’s memorabilia, and who has made no secret of his indignation. The dress belongs to the Ripley Believe It or Not who bought it in 2016 for over five million dollars. “They were irresponsible,” Fortner told the Press Association, having dressed in a dressing room adjacent to the red carpet and changed into an identical replica once she climbed the museum steps.

To put on the dress, which was sewn on Marilyn, Kim Kardashian he had lost eight kilos. But when she arrived at the event she had not been able to close the zipper fully and had been forced to hide her back under a white fur stole. The photos taken by Fortner show subtle sagging of the fabric along the back closure and damage to the rhinestones that decorate her entire dress. The Ripley It or Not Museum defended itself by denying the damage.