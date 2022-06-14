Kim Kardashian allegedly damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress

As you can see from the photos there are not only some sagging of the fabric along the back closure but also damage to some of the numerous rhinestones that embellish the mermaid dress with which Marilyn sang “Happy Birthday Mr. President” to John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Negative comments were unfailing both towards Kim both towards Ripley’s Believe It Or Not!, the museum that owns the dress. If confirmed, for the safety of the dress, therefore, just wearing it for the red carpet would not have been enough – immediately afterwards, in fact, it was replaced with a faithful copy – as well as the care and precautions taken by the museum staff.

Some have commented on the incident comparing it to the destruction of the Gioconda with the diluent, while others ask themselves – with full knowledge of the facts – if all this was worth it … To be talked about at any cost, even risking to destroy a piece of history. Maybe not.

